Harry Kane has been tasked with creating his ultimate striker, with the Bayern Munich forward knowing a thing or two about what it takes to lead the line at an elite level. Kane is most likely the most well-rounded striker on the planet currently, but decided to show a more humble side by only including himself in one of the eight categories he was presented with.

The 30-year-old has started the Bundesliga season on fire with 17 league goals from only 11 appearances since his move from Tottenham in the summer transfer window. The move did see Kane put his chances at eventually becoming the Premier League's all-time top goalscorer in jeopardy, but his pursuit of silverware could outweigh his desire to achieve that goal.

The all-time top scorer for England was presented with the task of assigning any striker from around the world to a particular attribute to make the ultimate striker by ESPN. The attributes presented to the forward were as follows:

Movement

Speed

Heading

Finishing

Strength

Dribbling

Link-up play

Work rate

Harry Kane's Ultimate Striker Attribute Player Movement Edinson Cavani Speed Cristiano Ronaldo Heading Peter Crouch Finishing Harry Kane Strength Didier Drogba Dribbling Kylian Mbappé Link-up play Wayne Rooney Work rate Jude Bellingham

Kane creates his ultimate striker

Starting from the top, Kane selected Edinson Cavani for his movement. The former Paris Saint-Germain forward was a much smarter player than he was given credit for during the peak of his powers. Even his short spell at Manchester United proved that Cavani's clever use of space was enough to keep his performance levels high despite his loss of pace.

Cristiano Ronaldo might not be the quickest player in the world at the moment, but there is no doubt that the Portuguese superstar was rapid while playing at the highest level for Real Madrid, and this is why Kane selected him for that attribute. Peter Crouch got a slightly surprising mention in the heading category, but this maybe shouldn't have been such a shock as the former Spurs man is among the players with the most headed goals of the 21st century.

All strikers would like to be favoured when it comes to finishing and Kane is no different, as he said: "I'm going to have to put myself in one of these, so I'll go finishing." it's hard to argue with this choice with the vast array of finishes within his locker over the years, and he would always be expected to back himself.

Stength and dribbling were two attributes that the former Spurs man didn't hesitate with at all, as Didier Drogba and Kylian Mbappé were put into those categories respectively. Kane was presented with the opportunity to select himself for line-up play despite already saying himself previously. Instead, he decided: "You know, I'm not going to go with me. I'm going to go Wayne Rooney." Both men have shown an incredible ability to drop deep and link the play together at a world-class level, but Rooney's stint as a midfielder makes it a fair shout.

The final category saw the most shocking name of the lot, as he selected his England international teammate, Jude Bellingham, for work rate. This isn't surprising in the sense that the former Borussia Dortmund man is not worthy of being praised for his work rate, but more that he is typically a midfield player. It's Kane's choice, however, and Bellingham has played further forward for Real Madrid this season, to be fair.

No room for Alan Shearer or Sergio Aguero

Despite being the man holding the record as the all-time top scorer in Premier League history, fellow Englishman Alan Shearer isn't included at all by Kane and there is also no room for Manchester City legend, Sergio Aguero.

Being put on the spot makes it easy for these players to be forgotten about in the heat of the moment. Both men would be in with a shout for a number of the categories upon which this ultimate striker was created.