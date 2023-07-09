Chelsea have 'absolutely zero chance' of securing the signing of Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane during the summer transfer window, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The England international could be on the move over the next few months, or Spurs risk losing him on a free transfer.

Chelsea transfer news - Harry Kane

Kane, who is earning £200k-a-week at Hotspur Way, is out of contract next summer.

As a result, Spurs may be forced to offload him before the transfer window slams shut, or Daniel Levy might be receiving absolutely nothing for his talisman.

Despite his deal running down, Tottenham are still set to demand in the region of £100m to allow Kane to depart, as per talkSPORT.

Kane has been linked with a move to Germany of late, with The Athletic reporting that Bayern Munich saw a £60m bid rejected for the 29-year-old.

The English forward has also sparked rumours that a move to Stamford Bridge could be on the cards, with The Telegraph claiming that Kane is building a mansion around 15 miles from Chelsea's Cobham training ground.

With Chelsea needing a natural, out-and-out striker, it wouldn't be a surprise if they did make a move for Kane over the next few months.

What has Brown said about Kane?

Brown has suggested that there is little chance of Kane joining Chelsea during the summer transfer window.

The journalist has claimed that multiple players from different London clubs will all be living in a similar area to where Kane is planning on building his family home.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "There is absolutely zero chance that Chelsea sign Harry Kane this summer. The news about him building a house near their training ground is interesting, but he's far from the only Premier League footballer at a different London club who has a house in that part of the world.

"So, I wouldn't read too much into that."

Who are Chelsea targeting up front?

A report from Sky Germany has suggested that Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino wants to sign Napoli forward Victor Osimhen, who is top of their shortlist.

Elsewhere, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has also claimed, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, that the Blues are discussing making a move for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic and could open talks with the club.

Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson have both made the move to Stamford Bridge, but both players could be utilised in different positions rather than down the middle of attack.

Do Chelsea need a striker?

Looking at their options, there could be other priorities for Pochettino and his recruitment team.

There's an argument that Nkunku and Jackson could both be options in a central role, whilst Chelsea still have Armando Broja, David Datro Fofana, and even Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Romelu Lukaku as forwards at the club.

However, as much as they may have multiple options to play as a centre-forward, the west London club are looking to avoid a repeat of last season, where they finished in the bottom half of the Premier League.

As a result, their ambitions may be higher than their current crop of strikers.