Highlights Harry Kane ended his trophy drought with Bayern Munich's Visit Malta Cup success against former club Tottenham.

The striker refused to lift the trophy in the Tottenham Stadium despite ending the game with the captain's armband.

Kane received praise from fans online after showing immense respect for his old club in the post-match celebrations.

Harry Kane's long wait to get his hands on silverware has come to an end after winning the Visit Malta Cup for Bayern Munich. The prolific striker secured the prize in an extremely familiar place as the German outfit defeated Kane's old club Tottenham in their own backyard.

The Englishman scored 213 Premier League goals during his time with the north London club before making the difficult decision to depart and join European giants Bayern Munich. His pursuit of trophies played a big part in his choice to leave Spurs after spending almost two decades with the club.

His return to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium saw him reunited with ex-colleagues such as Heung-min Son and supporters will have been delighted to see their heroic figure return. Kane played his part in the Bundesliga outfit's 3-2 victory against Ange Postecoglou's side.

Harry Kane Avoids Lifting Trophy

He ended the game as the captain but still didn't take the honour

The 31-year-old has received praise for his actions upon the full-time whistle. The ex-Spurs hitman had ended the game as the captain after Joshua Kimmich was substituted. However, Kane refused to be the man to wear the armband and lift the trophy in front of his old fans.

The above footage shows him handing the armband back to Kimmich. Further images showed Kane stuck to the background of the post-match celebrations. See the picture below:

He's still seen as a legendary figure in north London as he and fellow ex-Tottenham player Eric Dier were presented with special commemorative gifts upon their return. While he had little impact on the game after being brought on from the bench, all eyes would have been on Kane's actions afterwards.

Fans Praise Harry Kane

He's been heralded as 'a really good bloke'

Supporters of the Lilywhites were quick to take to social media to state their admiration for the way their former striker handled himself, with one X user saying: "Man of principles. Class act by Harry Kane."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Harry Kane is Tottenham's all-time record goalscorer, having found the net 280 times for the north London club.

While he's loved on to pastures new, Kane is still held in high regard by those who used to cheer him on each week. More fans stated their pride at being associated with the English talisman, with one saying: "He's genuinely a really good bloke and I'm proud he's one of our own," and another adding: "Legend. One of our own."

Having waited so long to see him lift silverware, it would have been a painful blow for Spurs fans to have seen him get too heavily involved in the celebrations. This was pointed out by another supporter, who claimed: "Fair play to him. The pictures of him lifting a trophy in our stadium even being a pre-season cup would have killed us."