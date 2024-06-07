Highlights England lost to Iceland in their final warm-up game before Euro 2024.

Harry Kane missed an excellent chance in the first half and must ensure he converts those chances if England are to win the competition.

A poor attacking display from England's entire squad led to only 1 shot on target in the game.

England endured a difficult final warm-up game before Euro 2024 kicks off, succumbing to a 1-0 defeat against minnows Iceland thanks to a goal from Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson. A lacklustre display from the Three Lions, following their 3-0 win against Bosnia and Herzegovina meant that Gareth Southgate's side head into the competition on a poor note.

There weren't many performances to catch the eye at Wembley on Friday night, with every member of the England starting XI putting in a below-par display. Such showings were hardly what you might expect given the difference in quality between the two teams on the pitch.

But while it was poor defending that was ultimately the cause of England's downfall on the night, it was a lack of creativity and goalscoring threat which really ensured that Southgate's men failed to get themselves back into the tie. And, unfortunately, a big part of that blame falls upon Harry Kane's shoulders.

Harry Kane's Poor Game vs Iceland

England striker squandered glorious chance in first half

Kane has been England's leading man for years at this point, and his goal record has been typically excellent for the Three Lions over the years. The nation's all-time record scorer has found the back of the net 63 times, while also bagging 342 goals at senior club level.

Related 10 Best Strikers in World Football Ranked Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe all feature in the top 10.

But although he is usually as reliable as they come when leading the line, England's number nine had a night to forget in north London in the final warm-up game before Euro 2024. Despite having more shots on goal than any of his teammates during his 64 minutes on the pitch, he managed to get neither of those efforts on target.

The best of the bunch came in the first half when Cole Palmer floated in a delightful ball for the Bayern Munich man, who found himself unmarked in the penalty area with just the goalkeeper to beat. But Kane skied his effort over the bar in a fashion supporters aren't used to seeing.

Considering that Kane is usually who Southgate relies upon to be a shining light in the final third, his poor display in their final game before heading to Germany will be cause for concern. After all, if your leading goalscorer is struggling, that does not bode well for his backup options.

Harry Kane's Stats vs Iceland Shots 3 Shots on target 0 Big chances missed 1 Key passes 1 Duels (won) 5 (4)

England's Whole Attack Fails to Shine in Iceland Loss

Three Lions had one shot on target the whole game

It was, however, not entirely Kane's fault that England struggled against Iceland. It was a lacklustre outing from most of the attacking players on the pitch that night, with all of them struggling in terms of creativity.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: England played 598 passes against Iceland, but had just one shot on target all game.

Phil Foden, who's excellent performances for Manchester City saw him named the Premier League player of the Season, was a shadow of his usually excellent self as England's attacking midfielder. And while Palmer and Anthony Gordon both had bright moments, as evidenced by the former's pass to create Kane's wonderful chance, neither really had performances that will convince Southgate that they deserve to start the first match of the tournament against Serbia.

The cameos from the attacking substitutes were not much better. Ivan Toney missed a decent chance to get his side back on level terms, one of two shots off target he had in a 26-minute cameo. And Bukayo Saka, so often a live wire for his country, didn't pose a huge threat after coming on either, failing to attempt any dribbles in 25 minutes of action.

It was a lack of creativity that fundamentally stunted England. The sentiments around their attacking football were mentioned by Gordon in his post-match interview, who said that the Three Lions had to be better in the final third.

"We had a bit of a lack of quality around the final third."

However, with chances potentially coming at a premium in big matches against the likes of France and Germany, you have to take your chances when they come. Kane, as the leading man, must ensure that he isn't squandering the opportunities presented to him, like he did against Iceland.

Wayne Rooney Concerned About England's Defence

Channel 4 pundit thinks improvements need to be made to 'disjointed' backline

Although England's attack were not at their best, their defence also concerned Wayne Rooney. The only goal of the game came from some sloppy defending, and the Manchester United legend believes that a lot needs to be addressed before the opening match against Serbia.

"I think tonight the backline were a little bit disjointed at times and that's through lack of experience. That's something that Gareth and the coaches will be showing them and they have to get that right because we're so excited about the attacking players we've got in this team. They have to be backed up by the backline and being aggressive."

Problems in attack, issues in defence - it's not the send-off to Germany that Southgate would have been hoping for. The supposed tournament favourites have lots to address if they are to bring the silverware home.