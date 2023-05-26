Fans have reacted in confusion after Harry Kane was named Ally of the Year at the inaugural Women’s Football Awards.

Alessia Russo, Keira Walsh, Lauren James and Missy Bo Kearns were among the players to pick up accolades at the glitzy ceremony in London.

Manchester United’s Russo was named player of the year, while Barcelona’s Walsh won in the international player of the year category.

Chelsea’s James and Liverpool’s Kearns both received the young player of the year award.

The ceremony was hosted by Eni Aluko and Jamie Carragher, with the winners decided by more than 20,000 public votes. These were then ratified by a judging panel which included Nikita Parris, Jess Carter, Caroline Weir, Anita Asante and Toni Duggan.

While the awards largely celebrated those who have played a crucial part in the growth of women’s football, one accolade rankled with fans.

Originally dubbed the Male Football Ally of the Year, the award was subsequently given out as the Football Ally of the Year.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane and West Ham’s Declan Rice were the recipients.

Women’s football fans expressed confusion on social media after the winners of the Football Ally of the Year award were announced.

“Can someone point me in the direction of the great work Harry Kane has been doing for the women’s game,” one person wrote on Twitter. “Thanks”.

“This is such a joke award, but genuinely, what did he do to be nominated,” another added.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen him do anything involved with women’s football,” a third commented.

“I bet this man could not name a single player on Spurs' women's team,” someone else posted, while another wrote: “Saying congrats for winning the euros doesn’t count”.

Others joked about Harry Kane finally winning a trophy, with one person writing: “Look, Spurs have something to put in the trophy cabinet!”

There was also questions about the need for a Male Ally award at a women’s football event, with someone commenting: “I have to say, I don’t really understand the purpose of this award. Genuinely, if someone could tell me a good reason for it then I’d like to know.”

A range of Premier League stars had been nominated for the accolade, including Kieran Trippier, Harry Maguire, Rob Holding, David de Gea and João Cancelo.

While some have history of promoting female players, such as de Gea publically supporting fellow Manchester United goalkeeper Mary Earps, others seemed to have had no apparent involvement in women’s football.