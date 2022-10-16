Highlights Harry Kane's alleged dive for Tottenham against Arsenal in 2019 sparked controversy among fans and pundits alike.

The forward had to defend his actions in a post-match interview following the north London derby, claiming it was a 50-50 situation.

Pundits like Gary Neville and Jamie Redknapp labelled Kane's action as a dive, while Jose Mourinho claimed it could have gone either way.

The north London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal is always one of the biggest clashes on the English football calendar. The Gunners have battled their local rivals in many wonderful matches, with others having rather ungainly moments throughout.

There have been some memorable moments from these fixtures throughout history, including Arsenal being crowned champions at White Hart Lane back in 2004. One of the more controversial incidents in the last few years involved Spurs and England legend Harry Kane.

The number nine is known for his exceptional ability in front of goal but found himself in hot water following his antics during a 2-2 back in 2019. Accusations were made that the Spurs talisman had looked to trick the referee into awarding the visiting side a penalty at the Emirates, and the striker was even forced to watch the incident back shortly after the final whistle.

Kane's 'Diving' Drama vs Arsenal in 2019

The striker attempted to buy a penalty to help Spurs take all three points

In the dying moments at Emirates Stadium, Kane went to ground under pressure from Sokratis Papastathopoulos in an incident that was widely labelled as a 'dive' at the time and left Arsenal fans fuming.

In the end, a penalty wasn't given nor was the Englishman booked for simulation, but the replays certainly don't show the Tottenham star in the greatest of lights all these years later. It was the beginning of people calling out Kane for his foul play, which was exasperated further when fans criticised him for endangering defenders by backing up against him as they jumped for headers.

However, more remarkable than the collision itself was the fact that the ex-Leicester City loanee was made to rewatch it during his post-match interview with Sky Sports' Geoff Shreeves in what endures as a wonderfully awkward and unique moment. When the forward was initially asked whether he thought a spot-kick should have been given, he responded all-too perfectly by saying he needed to watch it back.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Harry Kane has scored seven penalties in North London derbies.

As the saying goes, be careful what you wish for. Right on cue, a television appeared with the exact moment in question ready to be replayed in front of Kane's very eyes - and we don't need to tell you why that's simply pure gold. View the incident below:

Kane's Response After Watching 'Dive'

The forward had to defend himself in his post-match interview

After having to endure the agony of watching himself try and buy a penalty, the now Bayern Munich superstar attempted to defend his decision to go to ground.

"It was that stage of the game where you're tired. He makes a tired tackle. If I'm on the halfway line, I will get it. But when you're in the box it's kind of 50-50. The ref probably thinks I'm looking for it but all I am trying to do is shield the ball. It is what it is. It's one of those. It could be given in some games. It wasn't today."

Regardless of whether you think Kane dived back in 2019, it's still so hilariously uncomfortable seeing the unique situation of a top player facing diving accusations directly to their face.

Pundits' Reactions to Kane 'Dive'

Graeme Souness showed no sympathy

Despite his protests, the 30-year-old's stance certainly wasn't reciprocated by the pundits who had been watching the afternoon's proceedings. Gary Neville claimed that it was "essentially a dive," while Jamie Redknapp opined: "Harry was looking for a penalty. He uses his body as well as any striker."

Graeme Souness was adamant that it wasn't a penalty and, like Redknapp, accused England's all-time top scorer of attempting to con the referee. Interestingly, Jose Mourinho, who would later manage Kane at Spurs, chimed in by saying:

"I have seen a penalty for less, but I would say no penalty. Without VAR I'd say no for sure, but with VAR everybody is at risk. I've seen worse."

Had the referee pointed to the spot, there would likely have been huge uproar within the Arsenal fanbase as well as the wider football world. Kane wasn't awarded the penalty, and the squeamish process of having to explain himself on live TV afterwards could have been enough to make him actively look to avoid similar situations in the future.

