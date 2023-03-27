Harry Kane extended his lead as England's record scorer last Sunday.

After moving ahead of Wayne Rooney against Italy, the Tottenham Hotspur star bagged goal number 55 on international duty in the Three Lions' 2-0 win over Ukraine.

It was a fairly comfortable day's work for Gareth Southgate's side, who already look certain to qualify for Euro 2024.

Will the showpiece in Germany next year be the first time Kane gets to lift a piece of silverware in his career? Who knows, but England will be one of the big favourites.

And there is, of course, a chance Kane could win a trophy next season, whether that be at Spurs or at another club.

The England man's future has been a hot topic of debate for quite some time now. As you may recall, he was desperate to join Manchester City in the summer of 2021, however, Daniel Levy would not bow to his demands.

With Kane's current deal now approaching its final year, the question that'll be asked countless times in the near future is; will the 29-year-old be wearing a Spurs shirt in 2023/24?

A definitive answer cannot yet be given, but Kane's future was discussed on Channel 4 after England's win over Ukraine at Wembley Stadium.

And Steven Gerrard's comments on the matter while working as a pundit have caused something of a stir.

The Liverpool legend, who recently managed Aston Villa, claimed that Kane's current situation is different to the one he experienced as a player.

Why's that? Well, Gerrard said Kane "is not from Tottenham", unlike him with Liverpool.

Check out the footage, which has unsurprisingly attracted attention on social media...

Interesting.

Gerrard is right to some degree. Kane hasn't been with Spurs his entire life.

He joined the north London club at youth level in 2004, having previously spent time at Ridgeway Rovers, Arsenal (yes, really) and Watford.

But 19 years is still a pretty long time, isn't it? Hence, why Gerrard's comments have been criticised by some.

One fan replied: "Whiston to Anfield is 9 miles, Walthamstow to Tottenham is 4 miles. You haven’t got a clue Gerrard."

Another quipped: "Erm Harry joined Spurs at 11 years old and was born in London!! Maybe he thinks Tottenham is a city?"

There are many in the comment section who agree with Gerrard, though.

One person replied to the tweet above: "You’ve embarrassed yourself here. Everything he said here was spot on. Sometimes the truth can hurt."

A second added: "Why is that bad? Lol seems like a pretty good take on the situation."

While a third responded: "Confused, what’s Gerrard said that’s not factual?"

Gerrard said he didn't want to open a can of worms, but it seems he has...