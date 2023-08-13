After completing his £104m move from Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the day, Harry Kane was quickly involved for his new team Bayern Munich last night. He was named among the substitutes for their German Super Cup match against RB Leipzig, and he came on in the 63rd minute for Mathys Tel, with Bayern 2-0 behind.

Many thought it was written in the stars that the England captain would win his first senior club trophy on the day he left Tottenham in a deal worth a possible £120million. However, he was unable to turn the tide, and Bayern would lose the game 3-0. And one thing Kane probably hasn't had time to do since his transfer was completed was packing his German phrasebook!

The England captain received a warm welcome from Bayern fans prior to kick-off, as he entered the Allianz Arena for the first time since sealing his £100m move. During pre-match build-up, Kane's name was announced over the in-stadium tannoy and was met by a chorus of cheers from the Bayern fans.

Just five minutes after he came on, however, RB Leipzig were awarded a penalty after Noussair Mazraoui was penalised for a handball in the area. Dani Olmo slotted home to complete his hat-trick.

Harry Kane 'forgot he doesn't speak German'

As Bayern players protested the decision to award the penalty, Kane went up to make his point. Then, he suddenly remembered where he was, and he was just standing there with a dumbfounded look on his face as he realised that the referee Bastian Dankert being German, wouldn't be able to understand him!

In fact, he ended up just standing to one side watching his new teammates complain about the decision as he quickly realised he couldn't understand anything that was being said, and wouldn't be be able to contribute himself either as he's yet to learn the language.

Fans were quick to react to the awkward moment, with one tweeting: "Kane went to complain to the ref about the penalty decision but he remembered he can’t speak German," with two crying emojis.

A second said: "Top scenes seeing Harry Kane go over to complain to the referee about that penalty only to realise he doesn’t speak German."

Winning would have boosted an already momentous day in the striker's career having signed a four-year contract, along with being handed the number nine shirt last worn by predecessor Robert Lewandowski. Kane, who leaves Tottenham as the club's all-time record goalscorer with 280 goals, says that that he signed for the Bundesliga champions in order to prove himself 'at the highest level.'

After the match, Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel expressed his frustrations about his team's performance, saying: "It is a big problem because it feels as if we had done nothing in the past four weeks. I cannot explain it. It was just not enough in every department. I have just no idea why. There is no relation between our form and attitude going into the game and our performance on the pitch. It is not good. It is the worse thing because there is such a big discrepancy."

Bayern had won the German Super Cup in six of the previous seven editions, including last season’s 5-3 victory over the same opponents. They were favourites to lift this season’s trophy too, which would have continued their domestic dominance in Germany – and it would have clinched Kane’s first trophy in his senior career.

However, this was quite the inauspicious start, and Kane and his new teammates will hope things can only go up from here.