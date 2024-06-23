Highlights Harry Kane hits back at Gary Lineker's post-match criticism of him after England 1-1 Denmark.

Harry Kane has fired back at Gary Lineker's criticism following England's 1-1 draw against Denmark at Euro 2024. The Three Lions captain scored his side's only goal of the game, but struggled to make any sort of impact afterward, leading to his substitution in the 70th minute.

Speaking on the BBC's coverage after the game, Lineker stated that England's number nine 'had to do a lot better' and described his performance as lethargic. Now though, Kane has had the chance to have his say on the matter and he has not held back with his views on the situation.

The England skipper says that pundits must take responsibility for their words

Speaking in a press conference ahead of England's final group game against Slovenia on Tuesday night, Kane reiterated that he would always give his best for his country whilst reminding pundits that what they say can impact the younger members of the squad. The Bayern Munich star stated:

"I'll give everything I have for however long I play. Whether it's 70 minutes, 90 minutes, extra-time. I've done that my whole career. "I'd never want to be disrespectful to any player, especially a player that's worn the shirt and knows what it's like to play for England. What maybe ex-players, ex-players who are pundits now have got to realise, it's very hard not to listen to it now, especially for young players who are not used to it or some players are new to the environment. "I always feel like they have a responsibility, I know they've got to be honest and have their opinion but they have a responsibility as an ex-England player that a lot of players looked up to, people do care about what they say and do listen to them."

He added, per Hayters: "People do care about what they say and do listen to them. Like I touched on, everyone has their opinion, and the bottom line is we haven’t won anything as a nation for a long, long time and a lot of these players were part of that as well and they know how tough it is. It’s not digging anyone out but it’s just the reality that they do know that it’s tough to play in these major tournaments and tough to play for England.

“I’d never disrespect any ex player but all I’d say is just remember what it was like to wear the shirt and that their words are listened to. Some of the lads, I don’t know how many of the lads, you do hear it and we all want to win a major tournament.

“I’m sure they want us to win a major tournament and being as helpful as they can and building the lads up with confidence is a much better way of going about it.”

Harry Kane's goal against Denmark was the striker's only touch inside the penalty area.

As is the case for many of the England squad, Kane's fitness is in question as the 30-year-old has played just one 90-minute game of football since the 4th May.

The former Barcelona Forward claimed Gareth Southgate needed more from his star player

The comments Lineker made that led Kane's rebuttal centred around his and England's lackluster performance against Denmark on Thursday evening. Following the game, the 63-year-old described England's record scorer's movement as 'minimal' and urged Gareth Southgate to be more demanding of the player:

"I think Harry Kane needs to do a lot better. His movement was minimal. He didn't look to go behind and he doesn't often. Even when he's dropping short, he's doing so very lethargically. "When you're a striker, your two jobs are to score goals, which he's brilliant at. But, I think he needs his manager to say I need a little bit more from you, Harry.

Lineker also stated that Kane needs to do more with his pressing, with the centre-forward's average position once England had taken the lead being more akin to a left-back.