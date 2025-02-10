England striker Harry Kane is backing Bayern Munich to win the inaugural Club World Cup this summer. Bayern have been drawn in Group C alongside Auckland City, Boca Juniors and Benfica.

Kane is enjoying another standout season with Bayern, having scored 21 goals in just 19 Bundesliga games and adding a further six assists.

He has 28 goals in all competitions as he looks to surpass the 44 goals he scored last season. The Club World Cup offers Kane an extended season and could see him score 50+ goals in a single campaign for the first time in his career.

"I think it’s going to be great," said Kane. "[The Club World Cup] is going to be unique, playing this type of major tournament with your club is different to what’s been done in the past, but I think it’s going to be a great experience.

"Going out to the US, as well, a year before the FIFA World Cup, will be a great chance to get to know some of the stadiums and get to know the fans out there. And it’s going to be a really great tournament. As always, when it’s the first of any type of tournament, people are wondering how it’s going to go, but I’m really excited for it."

Kane is currently focused on Bayern's Champions League playoff against Celtic, as the 33-time German champions look to reach the last sixteen. But Kane is already excited for the summer and the chance to compete for more silverware against some teams he has never faced before.

"For sure, the aim is to win [the Club World Cup]," he said. "We’re one of the best teams in the world, without a doubt, so every tournament we go into, the idea is to win. We know it’ll be tough, of course, as every major tournament will be. But, look, we’re having a good season.

"Of course, we’re focused on the Bundesliga and the UEFA Champions League right now, but once we’re there in June, I think there will be a real hunger to try and be the first ones to win this tournament."

One of the highlights of the Club World Cup group stage sees Bayern face Boca Juniors at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium. The game is likely to be a sell-out with over 65,000 fans expected.

"That’ll be a special match," said Kane. "I think it’ll be one of the stand-out matches in the whole of the group phase and in the whole tournament, to be honest. I think it’s a great experience for the players to play against different teams around the world. Of course, we’re so used to playing in Europe and, it’s good to have those experiences against different types of teams, different atmospheres... It'll be a tough game, but one we'll enjoy.

Bayern already have a large fan base in the US. Their US handle on X has over 800,000 followers. Kane welcomes the chance to play competitive matches in front of Bayern's American supporters.

"I think it’ll be good," he said. "I think football is growing more and more out in the States, so I think they’ll be excited to see some of the best teams – well, the best teams in the world – compete on a competitive level, as well. We know Bayern Munich have fans all over the world and plenty of fans in America, so it’s a chance for them to see us live in a competitive environment and, hopefully, as the tournament goes on it gets more and more intense and we see some big, big games."

