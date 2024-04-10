Highlights Harry Kane's live post-match interview was hijacked by Arsenal fans who tried their best to make it a misery following Bayern Munich's 2-2 draw with the Gunners.

The Gunners took the lead with just 12 minutes on the clock after Bukayo Saka curled a sensational effort into the back of the net past Manuel Neuer. The Englishman let the ball run across his body before sending it goalwards in exquisite fashion.

Serge Gnabry scored against his former club just six minutes later to equalise for the Bundesliga giants. With half an hour played, Leroy Sane was fouled in the box by William Saliba, resulting in a penalty. Kane calmly converted from the spot in typical fashion to give Thomas Tuchel's side the lead.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Harry Kane has now scored 15 goals in 20 appearances against Arsenal.

In the 77th minute, substitute Leandro Trossard scored to make it 2-2. Both teams will go head-to-head at the Allianz Arena next Wednesday, with the winners progressing to the Champions League semi-finals.

Arsenal Fans Crash Harry Kane's Post-Match Interview

The Englishman had a cheeky response for the Gunners faithful

In what was his first appearance in north London since leaving Tottenham last summer for Bayern, the Gunners faithful were keen to give the Englishman quite the send-off.

Kane, who could've been sent off during the first leg clash, was speaking to TNT Sports pitchside after the game. As he spoke to Laura Woods, who was joined by pundits Rio Ferdinand and Martin Keown, Arsenal fans behind the camera could be heard singing: "What do we think of Tottenham? S***. What do we think of s***? Tottenham."

Their chants almost drowned out Kane's interview, who had to speak louder to be heard. Woods jokingly asked the forward: "Harry, have you missed this lot?" The 30-year-old then replied: "I think they have a soft respect for me."

The Gunners fans also went on to mock the Premier League icon over Bayern's struggle in the Bundesliga, with the current champions 16 points off top spot.

With former Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka looking set to win the league with Bayer Leverkusen this season, the Arsenal faithful sang: "Granit Xhaka, he's top of the league!" Following Bayern's woes this year, Kane's record without a major trophy looks set to continue.

There was Plenty of Controversial Moments in the Epic Clash

Both sides could've been awarded a penalty in the second half

Tuchel appeared to be furious with referee Glenn Nyberg after he failed to award his Bayern side a penalty in the second half. The former Chelsea coach was convinced the official should've pointed to the spot when Arsenal defender Gabriel picked the ball up with his hands after David Raya had played the goal-kick. The ball was technically live, but the German side's protests were waved away.

Arsenal’s players and coaching staff were also left furious with the referee after Saka was controversially denied a last-gasp penalty after going down inside the box following contact with goalkeeper Neuer.