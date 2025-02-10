Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane says he is 'loving' life at the Bundesliga giants following another stunning season for the England captain.

While Kane has transferred his knack for being a goal machine from the Premier League to Germany seamlessly, talk has recently emerged about release clauses with GIVEMESPORT senior correspondent Fabrizio Romano recently clarifying links with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in future transfer windows.

Nevertheless, Kane is clear on he feels about playing for one of the biggest clubs in European football.

What is Life Like at Bayern Munich?

"Obviously, I’ve only been here for 18 months but I feel like it’s been a huge part of my life already. The fan base has really been incredible for me and really taken me in, almost as one of their own,

and I really appreciate that. Playing for a club like Bayern Munich, the pressure is high, every game is intense and a lot of teams want to beat Bayern Munich to have that on their CV, so you have to be prepared at every moment."

He added:

"I’m loving it. I’m enjoying this season with the team, with the coach, we’re playing some really good football and that’s always a joy to be a part of, as well."

How Has Your Playing Style Evolved?

"Obviously, different coaches determine different things. Here, this season, maybe I’m not dropping as deep as maybe I was last season. The way we play, we have a lot of the ball and the midfielders and, maybe Jamal [Musiala] and Michael [Olise] will kind of drop and get on the ball and I’ll maybe stay a little bit higher – not to say I don’t drop at all, but maybe that’s just changed a little bit this season."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Harry Kane has scored 28 goals in 28 matches in all competitions for Bayern Munich this season.

The England captain went on to say:

"I'm more of a number nine and making sure I’m in the right positions in the box to get the chances and to score some goals. But, as always, I think with every coach and with me, I’ll see what he wants and adapt my game to that."

What Does Playing for Bayern Munich Mean to You?

"I mean, we are who we are. I think it’s important to know to be yourself and I think everyone tries to be themselves here at the club. No-one is bigger than the other, we all participate to do our job and to be one team, to be successful."

Kane also praised the relationship between the team and the supporters.

"I think that kind of mindset comes from the fans and that goes into the team. I think that’s why the connection is so special between the players and the fans, as well. It’s important to never forget that and no matter where you are in the world, to always have that motto and just to be yourself."

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Fabrizio Romano Shares Postecoglou Sack Update Ahead of Tottenham v Man Utd Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham side lost yet again in the current campaign and an update has been revealed over his future

All statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 10-02-25.