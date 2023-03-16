Manchester United are 'more likely' to focus on Victor Osimhen than Harry Kane in the summer transfer window, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

United are likely to be in the market for a striker in the summer, with Wout Weghorst only on loan until the end of the season.

Manchester United transfer news - Victor Osimhen and Harry Kane

Osimhen and Kane are two of the players on United's shortlist ahead of the summer transfer window, as per Manchester Evening News.

If Erik ten Hag and his recruitment team are looking to bring in either player this summer, it's certainly not going to be cheap.

Reports from Italy have suggested that it could take an offer of £133m to prise Osimhen away from Napoli - that's before considering he's likely to want more than his current £93,000-a-week wage package.

Kane's demands could be the main deterrent for United, with the Spurs striker earning £200,000-a-week at Hostpur Way.

The Red Devils have been heavily reliant on Marcus Rashford to produce goals in the Premier League this season, with the 25-year-old scoring 14 times - Bruno Fernandes is their next highest goalscorer with five, as per FBref.

What has Jacobs said about Kane and Osimhen?

Jacobs has suggested that United may look to prioritise the signing of Napoli striker Osimhen, rather than Kane.

However, they aren't the only club in the race for the Nigerian forward.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "There's no real advancements between Manchester United and Kane. There is an appreciation of him, as you'd expect, as he's a top Premier League striker.

"I think that United will be more likely to focus on Victor Osimhen, but Chelsea, PSG, and Manchester City are all there to differing degrees as well."

Should Man Utd target Kane or Osimhen?

One thing you can almost guarantee with Kane is goals and he's certainly proved that over the years in the Premier League. The 29-year-old has struck 203 times in England's top division during his career, as per Transfermarkt.

However, it's understood that Spurs will demand £85m for Kane and it could be difficult for United to recoup anywhere close to that fee in a few years time due to his age.

Osimhen has been in electric form this season, scoring 19 goals in just 21 starts for Napoli in the league. At the age of 24, United would stand a good chance of being able to sell the powerful forward for a significant fee in the future, helping their financial situation.