Manchester United would be ‘guaranteed almost 20 to 30 goals a season’ if they signed Harry Kane, journalist Pete O’Rourke has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils are believed to be in the market for a new striker ahead of the summer transfer window, and Erik ten Hag could move for Tottenham Hotspur’s leading marksman.

Man Utd transfer news – Harry Kane

ESPN claimed in January that loan signing Wout Weghorst was just a stop-gap for United and that Kane was on their shortlist of potential long-term targets.

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Benjamin Sesko of Red Bull Salzburg were also said to be on ten Hag’s radar, although the latter is already set for a move to RB Leipzig following the conclusion of the current campaign.

However, a recent report from Sky Sports has stated that Kane's future could be unresolved heading into the next winter window with Tottenham not willing to sell him this summer.

The England international has entered the final 18 months of his current £200,000-per-week contract, though, meaning the north London outfit would be risking losing him on a free transfer.

What has O’Rourke said about Kane?

O’Rourke told GMS: “I think a lot of people looking from the outside know that Manchester United do need a number nine, a real clinical goalscorer.

“Marcus Rashford has stepped up this season and scored goals on a regular basis, but if you get Harry Kane, you're guaranteed almost 20 to 30 goals a season.

“And that's going to be the difference between a title-winning team and a team that's just looking like they're going to fall out of the title race, which has happened with Manchester United in recent weeks.

“Kane, I think in the Manchester United team, would fancy his chances of scoring a lot of goals, and having a big player like that could prove to be the difference if they were to really compete for the major owners of the Premier League and Champions League.

“So, for Manchester United, it's essential that they do bring in that top-quality world-class number nine this summer.”

How has Kane been playing?

Kane has scored at least 17 Premier League goals since the 2014/15 campaign and has already surpassed that tally this time around.

The 6 foot 2 ace has found the back of the net on 20 occasions in his 27 top-flight outings so far this season, setting up two further strikes for his teammates.

That tally means Kane has comfortable outscored United’s top scorer Rashford in the league, and he could elevate United to new heights should he make the switch.