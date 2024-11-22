England captain Harry Kane excluded Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi when naming his footballing ‘Mount Rushmore.’ The Bayern Munich striker, enduring a challenging international break, and has faced speculation from Paul Scholes, who suggested the 31-year-old’s recent struggles might signal a decline.

Regardless of his future, it didn’t stop Kane looking back at the past when listing his top four footballing icons. Inspired by the famous U.S. monument featuring four iconic presidents, ‘Mount Rushmore’ symbolises the pinnacle of greatness. However, the Englishman left no room for the two men who have both cemented their legacy as two of the greatest of all time.

Only one non-English player was selected

The first name that Kane put at the top of his list was former England and Manchester United star David Beckham, who the striker admitted to idolising when he was younger. The pair do share history together from the striker's youth, as Kane was pictured alongside the midfielder as a child along with his future wife, Kate Goodland.

Following Beckham was yet another who once donned the red of United and the national team armband - Wayne Rooney. Kane waxed lyrical about the now Plymouth Argyle boss, commending him as both a fan of his growing up and a former teammate during the attacker's final years on the international scene.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Harry Kane surpassed Wayne Rooney to become England's all-time leading goalscorer.

The only player to have not represented the Three Lions on the 'Mount Rushmore' was Ronaldo Nazario, with Kane going into more depth about his decision:

"Obviously being a striker I used to love watching strikers growing up. I think he was one of the best to ever do it. He had a great mixture of goalscoring ability and affecting the game with dribbling and with his runs. I think he was one of the greatest number nines there's ever been."

Last but not least was yet another former England skipper. This time it was the only man to lift the World Cup, Bobby Moore. The West Ham legend was described as being an inspiration by Kane, who retains the dream of completing the same feat as the famous defender.