England's 5-0 victory over Republic of Ireland brought an emphatic end to the short Lee Carsley era as the interim Three Lions boss looks to hand over the keys to the incoming Thomas Tuchel, with the German being left with several things to ponder. Across the six Nations League games that Carsley took charge of, fans got to see a completely new-look England side than the one they had got used to under Gareth Southgate, perhaps suggesting that it is the end of the line for certain stalwarts.

In total, eight players were handed their England debuts over the last three months. The likes of Curtis Jones and Taylor Harwood-Bellis were able to celebrate with their maiden goals to boot, while others such as Angel Gomes and Noni Madueke also impressed with their moments in the spotlight.

With such a focus on new players cementing their positions within the squad, it naturally means that others will begin to be phased out. One such name who Thomas Tuchel may have to brutally consider axing is Harry Kane. The England skipper did manage to get on the scoresheet during Sunday night's drubbing, but his overall performance, combined with what the 32-year-old has produced since Euro 2024, will leave the arriving German with a tough decision to make come the March international break.

Kane Struggles to Fend Off the Critics vs Ireland

The striker had a tale of two halves at Wembley

While there is always pressure on Kane to perform when leading both the team and the frontline out at Wembley, he arguably added even more to it following the comments he made about some of his international teammates prior to England's 3-0 success over Greece in Athens. The forward was subsequently dropped for that game, though the two situations don't appear to be linked. In his place, Ollie Watkins opened the scoring within the first ten minutes, only increasing the need to see Kane put in a shift.

What ensued was a mixed bag for the Bayern Munich man. The first half was much the same as it has been during recent international breaks: an ineffective Kane failing to integrate himself in threatening areas and ultimately looking rather toothless. With pace either side of him - the attribute many previously believed was the key to unlocking the best out of the goal machine - the striker ultimately did little to justify his inclusion.

However, whatever was said to him at half-time clearly paid dividends, as he appeared much sharper and more like the Kane of old. His terrific ball to Jude Bellingham was able to split the Irish defence and lead to the subsequent penalty, which the captain duly converted. From there, the floodgates opened, but the disappointment before then ensured he only was rated 7/10 for his performance.

Kane Statistics vs Republic of Ireland Goals 1 Shots on target 2 Big chances missed 1 Touches 40 Pass completion (%) 93 Key passes 0 Possession lost 11

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Harry Kane scored three goals in five appearances under Lee Carsley.

While it led to a comfortable promotion out of Group B of the Nations League, it will only have caused Tuchel more of a dilemma moving forward. He now has to question which version of Kane he will be able to count on come 2025.

Kane's Record Under Tuchel

The German will be hoping to guide his talisman to similar form as he did at Bayern Munich

While it is easy to suggest that age and injuries may be catching up with Kane, some might hope that the introduction of the man who brought him to Bayern Munich could reinvigorate the number nine. After all, in his only season under Tuchel's stewardship, nothing could stop the Tottenham hero from finding the back of the net.

His record under the German was astonishing. In 45 games, Kane scored 44 goals and added another 12 assists. That is a goal contribution-per-game record of 1.24. In stark contrast, since the first game of the European Championships, his record for England stands at just 0.5.

Based purely on that logic, Tuchel seems to be the solution. However, that might not be the case. Another answer may simply be that Kane is far more efficient in German football while playing for one of the most dominant teams in the country. After all, in the 2024/25 season, he has managed 26 goal contributions in 16 games (1.63 per game). So his form at club level is not faltering at all, meaning there is a clear disconnect when he dons the white shirt of his country.

If he is unable to re-establish the form that the Barmy Army expects, it then becomes a debate over who replaces him. Watkins is the obvious shout, and his tap-in on Thursday will help his cause. Ivan Toney's Saudi Arabia stint seems to rule him out. Dominic Solanke could be another option, or there is the possibility of handing a young player the responsibility so they can develop into the next leading man. Either way, it is not quite the same level that a tip-top Kane can bring to the table.

