Harry Kane may still have some years left in his career, but he has already cemented his legacy as one of the greatest footballers that England has ever seen. The 30-year-old has already broken the nation's goalscoring record and could be in the running to be the Three Lions' most capped player if he remains fit and can play for a little while longer.

There are many brilliant players to have represented England over the years. You could create a team capable of winning the World Cup even without Kane in it. Which is exactly what the captain has done.

During a conversation with England Football, the Bayern Munich front man named his all-time favourite England XI, including a couple of surprise entrants from some of his current international teammates. It's a team that is sure to raise a few eyebrows, but let's take a closer look at the team and why Kane has chosen to select certain players.

Kane's All Time England XI Position Player England Caps GK Jordan Pickford 60 RB Kyle Walker 82 CB John Terry 78 CB Harry Maguire 63 LB Ashley Cole 107 RM David Beckham 115 CM Frank Lampard 106 CM Steven Gerrard 114 LM Raheem Sterling 82 ST Michael Owen 89 ST Wayne Rooney 120

Goalkeeper

Jordan Pickford

While many people would perhaps look towards legendary England shot-stoppers Peter Shilton or David Seaman for their selection in between the sticks, Kane has chosen someone he is much more familiar with. To be fair to Jordan Pickford, he has been an ever-present constant during Gareth Southgate's reign and has always been reliable in a Three Lions jersey. In choosing his teammate, the former Tottenham man said:

"I'm going to start off with Pickers. We're good mates, we like to play golf together and he's been a big part of our journey since 2018. I've got a lot of good memories with him, particularly the penalty shootout against Colombia at the World Cup."

Right-Back

Kyle Walker

It's two for two for the current internationals. However, it is hard to argue with this one. England are currently blessed with the best selection of right-backs they have ever seen. When fully fit, Southgate can choose from Reece James, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kieran Trippier. But more often than not, it's Kyle Walker who gets the nod.

This isn't the only all-time team that the Manchester City defender has made either. Another of his international teammates, Phil Foden, selected him in his all-time Premier League XI too. For this case, though, Kane explained his decision by saying:

"Kyle's been one of our most consistently good performers. He will go down as one of the best right-backs England have ever had, if not the best."

Centre-Back

John Terry

We finally enter legends territory with one of England's modern-day greats. John Terry was once described as 'the last bastion of the old-fashioned English centre-back' and there is perhaps not a more fitting description.

The former skipper was as solid as a rock and would put his body on the line on multiple ocassions in order to prevent the ball from going into his own. It is no surprise to see his selection, with Kane elaborating:

"You could see how much he loved playing for England and then when he was captain, I remember the famous clip of him diving with his head to block the shot. I remember loving that aspect of his game."

Centre-Back

Harry Maguire

Who is deserving of having a place alongside a legend such as Terry? Rio Ferdinand perhaps? Sol Campbell? There's always World Cup winning captain Bobby Moore. Well, the striker has instead gone for Harry Maguire. An interesting choice, but considering how often the Manchester United man has lined up with Kane, we'll let it slide.

Maguire has certainly had some good moments for his country, and his friendship with England's record goalscorer played a part in his selection:

"Another really good friend of mine. A fantastic performer for England. At the 2018 World Cup, Euro 2020 and the last World Cup he had outstanding tournaments. I know how much H loves playing for England so he has to be part of my team."

Left-Back

Ashley Cole

When it comes to this position on the pitch, there is only really one man for the job. Cole's 107 caps for his country is just a single appearance more than the number of Champions League games he featured in during his career. To play so many times in both is the hallmark of a generational talent.

The former Arsenal and Chelsea man still has a role with England as under-21's coach. Many would be fortunate to learn from a man with such expertise. Kane is also appreciative of the 43-year-old's talent, labeling him as one of the best in the world during his prime:

"Ashley Cole was one of the best left-backs in the world when I was growing up. I enjoyed the way he played, enjoyed his passion and how aggressive he was. He was a big part of my childhood watching England."

Right-Midfield

David Beckham

Very few people on the planet, past or present, can strike a dead ball quite like David Beckham could. Imagine if he was around for the 2018 World Cup where Southgate's men focused heavily on making the most out of set pieces. Perhaps Becks could've crossed the ball all the way to the famous trophy.

The immortal figure had a turbulent time in the England camp, but his fondest memories have ensured that he was undroppable from this team, according to Kane:

"I need to put Becks in. He was my favourite player growing up, he was my idol. I will remember the Greece free-kick forever, as I know a lot of England fans will. He was from Chingford, where I'm from, and went to the same school as me when he was growing up. I met him when I was young and I loved everything about him."

Centre-Midfield

Frank Lampard

We are now two for two when it comes to recreating the midfield four that England possessed during Euro 2004 or the 2006 World Cup. It may not have worked in real life, but it still looks fantastic on paper.

Famed for wearing the number eight for club and country, Lampard should've been part of the most dominant midfield duo alongside a certain Liverpudlian legend. However, their similarities prevented them from complimenting each other enough on the biggest stage. That still didn't stop England's all-time top scorer selecting the Chelsea icon though:

"I loved watching Lampard score for England and I loved his mentality. He always wanted to be involved and have an effect on the game."

Centre-Midfield

Steven Gerrard

Three for three. Maybe Kane really didn't see how disappointing this midfield was in its heyday. Nonetheless, as an individual player, it is hard not to select Steven Gerrard in this team.

The natural-born leader was never afraid to put a team on his back and drag his teammates through the mud when things weren't in their favour. Blessed with power, precision and a strike that could penetrate bulletproof glass, there's little that the Liverpool hero couldn't do. In choosing him for his team, the current skipper said:

"He was an amazing player and one of the best ever to wear the shirt. He played with a real hunger and desire and he seems really down to earth. He obviously went on to captain England as well so he had all the attributes and he would have been a joy to play with."

Left-Midfield

Raheem Sterling

Sorry Joe Cole. You're the one who misses out on this 2006 reunion. Instead, Kane has selected a player he spent much of his international career playing alongside, although not for over a year.

Despite being one of Gareth Southgate's former favourites, Raheem Sterling has found himself being snubbed from the last few England squads. Some of these have been justifiable. Others, more questionable. However, in his prime, Sterling was a reliable player for his country, particularly in the run to the final during the last European Championships, as his former teammate reminisced:

"Me and Raheem had a great relationship together for England. We had loads of goals and assists with each other and he set up my first ever goal, so he has to be in just for that. We had a great relationship in major tournaments, obviously he was amazing at Euro 2020, so I think it maybe goes under the radar how good Raz has been in an England shirt.

Striker

Michael Owen

The final two spots could be open for several talented men. Famous faces such as Alan Shearer, Robbie Fowler and Teddy Sheringham all miss out. Kane could've even selected himself. Instead, he started by choosing Michael Owen.

The former Liverpool and Newcastle striker's England career arguably petered out in the years that should've been his prime. Injuries stifled him, but he was still able to put up impressive numbers for his country, leading to his inclusion:

"I was five when he scored that goal against Argentina at the 1998 World Cup so I was the kind of age where you start to remember. And then 2002 was probably the tournament I remember most and he was a big part of the team then. It was a shame injuries hampered Owen a little bit but the way he burst onto the scene and the goals he scored was incredible."

Striker

Wayne Rooney

It had to be. The man Kane overtook to become England's leading record scorer. If it weren't for the fact that Rooney performed so poorly in most major tournaments, he might unanimously go down as England's greatest ever player.

At his teenage best, an 18-year-old Rooney could bully most full-grown men on the pitch. He was that strong and powerful. Yet it was matched by a tenacity and technical ability that was also unmatched. Kane himself agreed:

"Wayne is in, for sure. He was my captain when I got into the team and was obviously England's all-time goalscorer. One of the best England players ever and I just loved watching him. It was a pleasure to play with him and he was also a great guy. "He welcomed me in really well and spoke to me about what playing for England is all about and the expectations. As a captain he was great at that and I've tried to do the same thing with new players who come in now. He left a great impression on me."