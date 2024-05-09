Highlights Harry Kane's club season will end trophyless after Bayern Munich were eliminated from the Champions League by Real Madrid.

The forward performed well over the two legs of the European semi-final, but his record in big games in disappointing for the most part.

Kane's next chance for a trophy comes with England in Euro 2024, where he aims to lead his nation to glory.

Harry Kane suffered further heartache as the Bayern Munich and England star will go another club season without lifting a major trophy. The German side were knocked out of the 2023/24 Champions League in dramatic fashion by Real Madrid, with two goals from Joselu sealing the Spaniards' place in yet another European final.

The tie was level heading into the clash at the Bernabeu after an entertaining 2-2 draw was played out between the two European giants in the first leg. This meant Thomas Tuchel's men travelled to Spain at a slight disadvantage after being held to a draw at their own ground.

Kane perhaps thought his fortunes were going to change as Alphonso Davies opened the scoring against the run of play as the substitute, who replaced an injured Serge Gnabry, was allowed the freedom of the left flank. The full-back then cut inside onto his weaker right foot before smashing a wonderful effort into the far corner, past a helpless Andriy Lunin in the Madrid goal.

However, Los Blancos had other ideas as the Spanish giants used their uncanny comeback powers to turn the game on its head through a Joselu brace. Kane was seen looking distraught on the bench as his side saw their hopes of lifting silverware diminish. View the video below:

Harry Kane's Record in Big Games

The striker has never scored in a cup final

Despite his team's elimination from the competition, the English superstar actually put in a very strong showing across the two legs of the tie. Kane netted from the penalty spot when Real Madrid visited the Allianz Arena to put his side in the ascendancy before setting up Davies' strike at the Bernabeu. Individually, there's no shame in the display the 30-year-old put on, but his wait to win a trophy goes on nonetheless.

It hasn't always been the case that the ex-Tottenham forward showed up for the big occasion, however, as his record in semi-finals and finals has been rather disappointing. Kane has failed to find the back of the net in any of the finals he's taken part in, including the Champions League final with Spurs in 2019. Granted, the striker was rushed back to action after an injury issue to get on the pitch against Liverpool, but his performances in the Euro 2020 final and two separate League Cup finals weren't much better.

His pass to Davies against Real Madrid was just the second assist he has registered in these big games. His first came in a domestic cup semi-final against Sheffield United. The elite marksman scored at Wembley Stadium in an international semi-final as he scored in extra-time against Denmark to send his country to the final of Euro 2020.

Two domestic cup semi-final strikes - both against Chelsea - round off his rather short list of goal contributions in some of the higher stakes matches. It's important to stress that other massive occasions, such as north London derbies against Arsenal, often got the best out of Kane during his Premier League days. However, whenever he gets close to breaking his trophyless run, the pressure seems to get a bit too much.

Harry Kane's Big Game Record Competition Round Opponent Goals Assists League Cup Semi-Final (First Leg) Sheffield United 0 0 League Cup Semi-Final (Second leg) Sheffield United 0 1 League Cup Final Chelsea 0 0 FA Cup Semi-Final Chelsea 1 0 FA Cup Semi-Final Manchester United 0 0 World Cup Semi-Final Croatia 0 0 League Cup Semi-Final (First Leg) Chelsea 1 0 Champions League Final Liverpool 0 0 League Cup Semi-Final Brentford 0 0 League Cup Final Manchester City 0 0 Euro 2020 Semi-Final Denmark 1 0 Euro 2020 Final Italy 0 0 League Cup Semi-Final (First Leg) Chelsea 0 0 League Cup Semi-Final (Second Leg) Chelsea 0 0 Champions League Semi-Final (First Leg) Real Madrid 1 0 Champions League Semi-Final (Second Leg) Real Madrid 0 1

Harry Kane's Next Chance of Winning a Trophy

There's still hope for the 2023/24 season

While he definitely won't be lifting any trophies in his debut campaign for his new club, Kane still hopes to pick up one of the biggest prizes on offer in the summer of 2024. The Three Lions ace will pull on the white shirt of England during the Euro 2024 tournament in Germany.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Harry Kane is England's all-time top goalscorer with 62 goals, overtaking Wayne Rooney's tally in March 2023.

The nation's all-time top goalscorer is one of the most vital parts of Gareth Southgate's line-up as he's the man tasked with doing the most difficult part of the game, scoring goals. Should he lead the line as well as he previously has done, England will have a great chance of winning their first major honour since the 1966 World Cup. It would be a special occasion for the Tottenham legend, who will be looking to perform closer to the levels of the Champions League semi-final towards the business end of the competition.

All information in this article is courtesy of talkSPORT (Correct as of 09/05/2024)