Tottenham Hotspur may have to find a replacement for Harry Kane in the near future, and journalist Dean Jones has provided some insight on Ivan Toney, who has been linked with a move to Hotspur Way, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The north London club can't afford to lose Kane and not have a new striker lined up.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news - Ivan Toney and Harry Kane

With the season edging closer, Daniel Levy will be desperate to have the Kane situation resolved as swiftly as possible.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook recently told GIVEMESPORT that Levy could now be coming round to the idea of selling Kane.

The England international has just one year left on his current deal, so Spurs have to sell this summer if they are unable to convince him to sign a new contract, or they risk losing him on a free transfer.

As per the MailOnline, Bundesliga side Bayern Munich are close to agreeing a deal to bring Kane to Germany, but are currently £15m off Spurs' valuation.

With Kane yet to commit to signing on the dotted line at Hotspur Way, Levy and Ange Postecoglou would be smart to pursue a replacement.

It's understood that Tottenham are interested in Brentford striker Toney, but the English forward is currently banned until January 2024.

Now, Jones has discussed the possibility of Spurs securing a deal for the 27-year-old.

What has Jones said about Tottenham and Toney?

Jones has suggested that Toney could be up for the challenge of being Kane's replacement.

The journalist adds that he can see why Spurs would be interested in Toney for the long-term, with the north London club potentially being 'ideal' for him.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Long-term you can imagine why Toney might be of interest. Certainly he’s been on Chelsea’s radar a while now and I can see why he would look to step up soon and Spurs could indeed be ideal for that.

"It’s not great that he’s suspended for a while. As a fan that signing would be difficult to get too excited about in that sense. But this is a player who recently forced himself into the England conversation and consistently scores goals, while people continue to doubt whether he can continue to do so.

"In that sense, he’s a bit like Kane was in his early years. Maybe he’d love the challenge of becoming Kane’s replacement if and when we get to that stage."

What's next for Tottenham?

Going away from Spurs' striker pursuit, they could be in the market to strengthen another position this summer.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Postecoglou wants to sign both Edmond Tapsoba and Micky van de Ven this summer, as the Australian manager looks to reinforce his defence.

If Kane was to stay at the club, then it wouldn't be a surprise if the priority was to sign a central defender or two before the window slams shut in September, but there's no doubt that any plans heavily rest on Kane's future.