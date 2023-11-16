Highlights Harry Kane reveals his boyhood hero, David Beckham, and why he loved watching him play.

Kane expresses his admiration for Lionel Messi and dreams of playing alongside him.

After years of playing against some of the best Premier League defenders, Kane highlights the toughest opponent he has faced.

After setting the Premier League alight season after season, former Tottenham Hotspur marksman Harry Kane upped and left for Bayern Munich in the summer and, of course, has continued performing at his best in Germany, notching 17 goals and five assists in 22 Bundesliga games. While his potency in front of goal should come as no surprise, Manchester United fans will be sat with their head in their hands after coming inches away from snaring the England captain’s services before Thomas Tuchel and his entourage did.

Away from scoring a mouth-watering amount of goals and terrorising some of the German top-flight's best defenders, Kane sat down with ESPN to answer 20 quick-fire questions and an array of topics were answered. From which actor would play him in a movie to his boyhood hero to the best Christmas present he has ever received, no stone was left unturned as the striker’s lifestyle, both on and off the pitch, was unpicked.

Read More: Ranking the 13 greatest British players to ever play abroad

A rundown of Kane’s 20 quick-fire questions

Kane, mooted as one of the early contenders for the 2024 Ballon d’Or, revealed all in his interview with EPSN, with some football-focused questions and some more about his off-field antics. Naming compatriot David Beckham as his ‘boyhood hero’, Kane goes on to explain his allegiance to Becks and why exactly the supreme footballer was his idol growing up.

“David Beckham. We were from the same area; we went to same school. Obviously, he was England captain when I was growing up, so yeah, I used to love watching him play.”

However, the Bayern Munich frontman opted for none other than Lionel Messi as a player he would like to play with the most, brandishing him as ‘one of the greatest players to play our game’. Just imagine that partnership with Kane latching onto some of the Argentine’s miraculous passes – wow! Kane was also asked which German footballer he wished was English and, lo-and-behold, he chose teammate and Bavaria starlet Jamal Musiala – a player that could’ve played under Gareth Southgate but chose not to.

“I mean, I’m playing with Jamal Musiala at the moment, and he is pretty much English, but he obviously chose to play for Germany. Incredible player, great guy as well. Yeah, I would have liked it if he had picked England rather than Germany.”

Known as a striker that isn’t scared to drop deep while ensuring his darting runs are also ever-present, Kane spoke about which key statistics he looks at post-match or post-training as a measure of his performances. In response to the presenter’s question, he highlighted how far he runs in a game – in terms of kilometres – and how many sprints he makes per game as two metrics that he closely monitors.

Kane pinpoints toughest defender he’s faced

Throughout his goal-filled career, Kane has had the pleasure – or displeasure, in his case – of facing some of the toughest defenders, whether that be in the Premier League or continentally. When asked who the toughest defender was he has matched up against, however, he was quick to highlight someone who he faced in the early embers of his Spurs career and lauded his ‘intelligence’.

“Yeah, I faced John Terry early in my career and I thought, you know, the reason he was one of the best defenders in the world. Really smart, really intelligent.”

No doubt a Chelsea and England cult hero, John Terry, who was picked in Joe Cole's XI of the greatest players he ever played alongside, was the epitome of an all-round defender. The two Englishmen faced each other four times with Kane coming away the victor on just one occasion – so it’s not unfair to say that Kane struggled to mimic his goalscoring exploits against one of – if not the – greatest English defenders of all time.

Video: Kane's 20 quick-fire questions with ESPN in full