England captain Harry Kane branded Thomas Tuchel as a ‘fantastic coach’ amid the ex-Bayern Munich manager being linked to the Three Lions job. Now, reports have suggested there is an agreement between the German tactician and the FA with his official announcement expected later in the week.

Ever since Gareth Southgate left his position following another unsuccessful European Championships final, this time losing 2-1 to Spain, the Football Association (FA) have been on the hunt for his successor and have landed on Tuchel, per the latest reports.

Birmingham-born Lee Carsley was appointed on a temporary basis in the wake of Southgate’s departure. The former’s recent comments, however, with him claiming that he doesn’t want the role full-time, saw links to Tuchel, 51, reemerge.

First contact with the ex-Bayern Munich custodian was made by the FA's chief executive, Mark Bullingham, and the governing body's technical director, John McDermott last month with his appointment regarded as a major coup amid interest from clubs such as Manchester United, per The Times.

Kane Gives Tuchel Verdict Amid Three Lions Talks

According to Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Kane - before the news of Tuchel's agreement broke - spoke out regarding England’s reported admiration of the former Chelsea chief. The 31-year-old, expectedly, backed his former boss’s qualities.

"Until it's announced obviously I can't really comment, but we have to wait and see,” the Bayern Munich talisman told Sky Sports in Germany.

With him looking poised to be confirmed as Southgate’s permanent successor, Kane also called him a ‘fantastic coach and a fantastic person’, while suggesting that the FA will be in contact to understand what he is like as a coach with him lined up to take over what is considered to be name-dropped as one of the hardest jobs in football.

“Obviously, I know Thomas well from last year. [He is a] fantastic coach, fantastic person, so I am sure the guys at the FA will contact me, when they know more about it."

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Tuchel was in the driving seat to be announced as England’s next manager despite the fact that FA chiefs sounded out the likes of Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola, Eddie Howe of Newcastle United and Graham Potter, who is currently out of work.

Tuchel has also been without a club since leaving Bavaria a year before his contract expiry date, but is best known for his work across Europe’s top five leagues – having won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2020/21, while he also won league titles in both France and Germany.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tuchel racked up a points per match average of 1.95 in his 61-game Bayern Munich career.

Kane’s Statistics Under Tuchel

A lack of trophies cloud over his potency under the German

Kane, England’s all-time goalscorer, worked closely with Tuchel during the marksman’s maiden season in Germany for Bayern Munich following his move from Tottenham Hotspur. Despite concluding the season without an honour to his name, the marksman’s goalscoring exploits never waned.

Instead, he flourished in the final third and notched a host of strikes under the German tactician. In 45 outings under Tuchel, the former Leicester City prospect plundered 44 strikes and a further assist in what can be considered a very fruitful season.

Kane's Statistics Under Tuchel - 23/24 Season Competition Games Goals Assists Yellow/Red Cards Bundesliga 32 36 8 2/0 Champions League 12 8 4 1/0 DFL-Supercup 1 0 0 0/0

Kane’s influence – for both club and country – is often shrouded in doubt thanks to the lack of trophies, but there cannot be any disrespecting those numbers. The aforementioned absence of silverware saw Tuchel dismissed and replaced by Vincent Kompany, who Kane has notched 16 goal contributions under.

