Highlights Harry Kane revealed he changed his "style" of penalty taking after researching Arsenal keeper David Raya.

The former Tottenham man scored from the spot in Bayern Munich's 2-2 draw with the Gunners at the Emirates.

Raya received criticism from ex-Spurs man Rafael van der Vaart who questioned if the Spaniard was even a goalkeeper.

Harry Kane revealed he changed his 'style' of penalty taking after researching David Raya before Bayern Munich's Champions League first-leg clash with Arsenal at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta's side took the lead just 12 minutes into the game after Bukayo Saka curled a crucial effort into the back of the net past Manuel Neuer - much to the delight of the Emirates faithful.

It didn't take long before Bayern were back level. Former Arsenal man Serge Gnabry equalised just six minutes later. With 30 minutes played, Leroy Sane's dazzling run caused the Gunners backline a load of problems. He was eventually tackled by William Saliba in the box, resulting in a penalty. Kane went on to calmly convert from the spot to give the German side the lead.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Harry Kane has now scored 15 goals in 20 appearances against Arsenal.

The ex-Tottenham man could've seen red after he elbowed Gabriel early on in the second half. In the 77th minute, substitute Leandro Trossard scored to ensure a 2-2 draw for the north London outfit. Arteta's men were unfortunate not to be awarded a last-gasp penalty after Saka was brought down in the box by Neuer.

Harry Kane Changed his 'Style' of Penalty Taking

His new technique paid off in a big way

Kane, 30, scored Bayern's second goal from the spot. He did so while debuting a new style from 12 yards. He's traditionally known for running up to a penalty with intent and striking the ball as hard as possible into one of the corners.

Against Arsenal, he made a slight change. The Englishman slowed his run-up as he approached the ball, waiting for Raya to move before coolly slotting into the bottom corner.

The former Tottenham man confirmed that he changed his style after watching the Spaniard save two penalties in the Gunners' last-16 win over Porto. Nine of Kane's 15 goals against Arsenal have come from the spot.

Speaking on TNT Sports, Kane said: "I did some research on his [shoot-out] against Porto – he really gets to the corners early, so I had to change my style a little bit. It was nice to see him go early and make it easy for me."

However, a former Spurs man has taken a swipe at Raya for his role in Kane's penalty in Tuesday night's Champions League showdown at the Emirates.

Rafael van der Vaart Slams David Raya

He had a brutal assessment of the keeper

The Spain international, who's currently on loan from fellow Premier League side Brentford, dived very early - leaving Kane with most of the net to aim at.

Raya's efforts left Rafael van der Vaart far from impressed, telling Dutch TV via Mail Online: "Take a look at Raya. Is this guy even a goalkeeper? Kane doesn't even make a movement but Raya just falls to the ground already."

Both sides will go head-to-head again on Wednesday, April 17 at the Allianz Arena, with the winners progressing through to the Champions League semi-final.