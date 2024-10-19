Key Takeaways Harry Kane's loan at Millwall in 2012 helped shape him as a player and a person.

His goals helped keep Millwall in the Championship.

Twelve years on he could win the Ballon d'Or as a Bayern Munich and England star.

It is doubtful that many of 13,122 who watched Millwall grab a draw with Blackpool at the Den in 2012, would have predicted that they had just watched a potential Ballon d'Or winner. That day, it was Harry Kane who scored seven minutes from time, to register his ninth Millwall goal in 27 games, ensuring the club beat off the threat of relegation from the Championship.

Fast forward to 2024, Kane is considered one of the most prolific goalscorers in the world, right up there with England's greatest-ever players, and is in the running for the Ballon d'Or as one of the final 30 nominees.

Harry Kane's early career at Millwall

The England striker was a hit at the Den

Tottenham Hotspur loaned the then teenage Kane to Millwall for the second half of the 2011/12 season, with the club's position in the Championship looking in danger. They needed a winning run and quick. It was an ominous start, with his second game for the club ending in a six-nil home loss to Birmingham City. It wasn't until the ninth game that he found the back of the net - the third in a three-one win against Burnley at Turf Moor. It was around then that club assistant manager Joe Gallen saw it starting to click for Kane:

“It’s safe to say that we probably would not have stayed up had Harry not come. It was a gamble bringing him because of his age and it being Millwall and the Championship, which is such a tough league. But he just went on a great scoring run. His goals and the way he played changed it all for us.”

Although Kane had scored for Spurs that season, the effort was in a Europa League group game win over Shamrock Rovers. Then Spurs manager Harry Redknapp would later admit he was not initially sold on Kane as a player. He was good, but not fantastic.

What he did have was work ethic, Gallen certainly recognised that: "In my 20 years of coaching, I’ve never seen a player practise as much as Harry,” Gallen said. “He was always practising from the edge of the box. That was his thing. He’d literally have to be chucked off the training pitch."

Looking back, Kane has very fond memories of his time playing for the Lions.

"My loan at Millwall was a big part of my development. I was 18, we were in a relegation battle and it turned me into a man. I played in difficult, high-pressure games and I managed to come out of it positively."

Kane's positive mindset

Gallen was well aware that the club were fighting for their lives and that Millwall was a tough place for a youngster to do an apprenticeship, especially as he was expected to deliver. "The Millwall fans can be tough,” Gallen said. “They can be great – once they are on your side, they can be amazing. Once they’re against you, they tell you how it is. But with Harry, he was completely unfazed. He just had an inner belief."Kane's Millwall spell finished with an unbeaten seven-game run in the Championship, which saw them win five on the bounce. The England striker scored four in this period, which certainly went down well with the Millwall fans.

Harry Kane stats at Millwall in 2012 Club appearances 27 Wins 11 Drawn 6 Lost 10 Goals 9

The loan at the Den was a great time for Kane, but his hard work wasn't over. What followed was difficult loan periods at Norwich and then Leicester. It wasn't until the 2014/15 season that he hit double figures, scoring 21 Premier League goals for Spurs. That inner belief, along with his work on the training ground finally starting to pay off."

Kane went on to become Tottenham's and England's all-time top scorers, with 280 and 68 goals respectively. He may be an outside choice for this year's Ballon d'Or, but he has succeeded against the odds before.

