Harry Kane has just scored one of the best goals of his career for Bayern Munich in their Bundesliga clash against Darmstadt at the Allianz Arena. The striker lobbed the goalkeeper from inside his own half, sending the home crowd into raptures.

It has been quite the start to life in Germany for the 30-year-old after his summer move from Tottenham Hotspur. Prior to Saturday's game, Kane had notched 11 goals from his opening 12 games, picking up exactly where he left off in the Premier League.

His efforts haven't been enough to send his new club top of the Bundesliga, however, with Xabi Alonso and Bayer Leverkusen just in front prior to Saturday's game on 22 points. The Spaniard's side are yet to lose a game, and could yet be responsible for one of German football's most impressive recent stories if they pip everyone to the title.

How Kane has started in the Bundesliga

However, Bayern will be hoping to spoil Leverkusen's potential party by returning to the summit of the German top-flight. And if Thomas Tuchel's side are to do so, then they will be hoping that their new talisman drags them back to the top of the table.

The signs are promising for them too, with Kane making a superb start at the Allianz Arena. he has failed to score in just two league matches so far this season, getting an assist instead in one of those games against Freiburg.

He bagged a hat-trick against VfL Bochum in September as well as a brace against Augsburg, and only Serhou Guirassy has scored more than the Englishman in the league. There aren't many who will be surprised by the fact that he is back at the top of the goalscoring charts.

Bundesliga top scorers Serhou Guirassy 15 Harry Kane 12 Leroy Sane 8 Jonas Wind 8 Victor Boniface 7

Drama in first half of Bayern vs Darmstadt

Bayern came into Saturday's game against Darmstadt hoping to go top of the league by the end of the day. And it didn't take long for the game to take an unexpected turn.

Four minutes into the tie, the hosts were reduced to ten men when Joshua Kimmich was sent off. He was caught on the ball after receiving it from returning shot-stopper Manuel Neuer, and after he dragged down the Darmstadt attacker, the referee had little choice but to send him off.

That, however, was not the end of the drama. Darmstadt's Klaus Gjasula and Matej Maglica both saw red too, reducing the visitors to nine players before the interval. With quality ploayers in Bayern's ranks, it seemed inevitable that the Bavarian side would make them pay.

Kane scores screamer inside his own half

And make them pay they did. Shortly after the interval, Kane broke the deadlock in unsurprising fashion, before a brace from Leroy Sane and an effort from Jamal Musiala put the hosts four up.

But then came a moment of brilliance from Bayern's centre-forward that emualted the likes of David Beckham and Wayne Rooney. Following a Darmstdt corner, the ball was played to Kane inside his own half. He takes a touch, looks up, and attempts to lob Darmstadt's goalkeeper, Marcel Schuhen, who was off his line.

It was inch perfect from the striker, with the back-pedalling shot-stopper unable to do anything at all except watch the ball drop down from over his head and into the empty net. Kane was left with a huge smile on his face as teammates swarmed him to celebrate.

Absolutely unbelievable from the former Tottenham man. Check it out for yourselves below.

Watch: Kane scores wondergoal for Bayern

Bayern then went on to score three more on Saturday. Kane bagged another to complete his hat-trick on the day, while another effort from Musiala and a goal for Thomas Muller completed the rout. That victory sent Bayern top of the table, with second-placed Leverkusen set to play Freiburg on Sunday afternoon.