Harry Kane scored a magnificent free-kick for Tottenham against Brentford on Saturday afternoon.

The England captain smashed the ball into the top corner of the net, past goalkeeper David Raya, after Dejan Kulusevski laid it off.

It was a stunning goal from Kane, who has now scored 30 goals in all competitions this season.

Kane’s future at Tottenham is currently up in the air following the club’s disappointing 2022-23 season.

The 29-year-old, who has been linked with a summer move to Manchester United, has been the shining light in an otherwise poor campaign for the north London outfit.

And in Tottenham’s final home game of the season, Kane produced yet another moment of magic - this time from a free-kick.

Video: Harry Kane’s free-kick vs Brentford

Watch Kane’s stunning strike here:

And here's Kane's goals from the stands:

What. A. Goal.

How many Premier League goals has Kane scored this season?

This was Kane's 28th Premier League goal of the season.

Only Manchester City's Erling Haaland (36) has scored more goals in England's top division this term.