Highlights Former Premier League referee Keith Hackett believes Harry Kane was lucky to stay on the pitch during Bayern Munich's clash with Arsenal.

The ex-Tottenham star was booked for elbowing Gabriel in the face while tussling for a header, with some believing he should've been sent off.

Substitute Leandro Trossard was the host's rescue with just over 10 minutes to go, securing a 2-2 draw for Mikel Arteta's side at the Emirates.

Former Premier League referee Keith Hackett didn't hold back with his take on Harry Kane's elbow on Gabriel during Bayern Munich's Champions League clash with Arsenal at the Emirates on Tuesday evening.

In an epic encounter between the two European giants, Bukayo Saka gave the Gunners an early lead before former Arsenal man Serge Gnabry equalised for Thomas Tuchel's side. Kane then scored from the spot to put Bayern ahead after Leroy Sane ran in behind, beating a few defenders before being fouled by William Saliba, resulting in a penalty.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Harry Kane has now scored 15 goals in 20 appearances against Arsenal.

Substitute Leandro Trossard was the host's rescue with just over 10 minutes to go and ensured a draw for the north London outfit heading into next week's second leg in Germany.

Just 10 minutes into the second half, Kane could easily have seen red after a controversial clash with Gabriel. Hackett claims that the England forward can count himself a 'lucky boy.'

Harry Kane 'Lucky' Not to be Sent Off

The 30-year-old was booked for elbowing Gabriel in the face while challenging for a header. He was eventually booked for his actions; however, video replays, particularly in slow motion, suggest that it was more malicious than initially thought and could easily have been sent off in any other game.

Hackett told The Telegraph that the former Tottenham star was lucky to still be on the pitch and believes Kane knew exactly what he was doing, saying:

"Harry Kane can count himself a lucky boy. His swinging elbow to the face of Arsenal defender Gabriel in the 55th minute of Tuesday night’s thrilling Champions League quarter-final first leg was dangerous, reckless and with excessive force."

He continued: "Kane knew exactly what he was doing, as you can tell from his glance back at Gabriel to see where his opponent was positioned. I’m sorry, but as soon as you take your eyes off the ball and play the man, you are asking for trouble.

"The elbow is a dangerous area when it comes to officiating, because it can easily be used to inflict considerable damage if used incorrectly. This was a prime example of that where Kane used his elbow as a weapon, and the swinging motion combined with the look back at Gabriel moments before the contact leaves the Bayern Munich striker no defence."

He added that if it took place in the Premier League, Kane would've been sent off: "It qualifies as a violent action and had he committed the offence in the Premier League, I am sure he would have been sent off. It is a nailed on red card for me."

It wasn't the Only Controversial Moment that Happened in the Game

Both Bayern and Arsenal could've had a penalty in the second half

Tuchel was convinced Glenn Nyberg should have pointed to the spot when Arsenal defender Gabriel picked the ball up with his hands after David Raya had played the goal-kick. The ball was technically live, but Bayern’s protests were waved away, much to the German manager's rage.

Bayern would have been handed the opportunity to extend their lead to 3-1 had Nyberg awarded the penalty. As well as that, Arsenal’s players and coaching staff were equally frustrated with the referee after Saka was controversially denied a last-gasp penalty after going down inside the box following contact with goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

The two teams will go head-to-head again next Wednesday at the Allianz Arena, with the winners advancing through to the Champions League semi-finals.