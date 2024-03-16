Highlights Harry Kane collided with the post in Bayern Munich's 5-2 win over Darmstadt, forcing him to be substituted in the 82nd minute.

Kane broke a Bundesliga record with his 46th-minute goal as his maiden season in Germany continues to go from strength to strength.

The former Tottenham Hotspur man is now heading off with England for international duty, with Champions League action with Bayern also on the horizon.

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane was forced off the pitch in the 82nd minute after colliding with the goal post in their 5-2 victory over bottom-placed Darmstadt, while Thomas Tuchel's side look to retain their status as Bundesliga champions after securing domestic gold last campaign.

With the score at 4-1 and with just over 10 minutes of normal time left to play, Bayern’s initial effort from Jamal Musiala rebounded off the crossbar with Kane eager to pounce on the loose ball.

In doing so, the former Tottenham Hotspur talisman missed and collided with the post, leaving him writhing in pain on the turf. After receiving treatment, he was taken off and replaced by Eric-Choupo Moting.

Bayern’s routine win over Darmstadt was their last outing before the international break with Kane, who has now scored 36 goals and notched 11 assists in Bavaria colours, heading off for international duty with England.

With a Champions League match-up with his former foes Arsenal on the horizon, Kane – and the Allianz Arena faithful – will be hoping that he will be back firing on all cylinders when he returns from captaining the Three Lions. Cristoph Freund, the club's sporting director, has suggested that his substitution was merely a precaution.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Harry Kane is England's all-time top goalscorer with 62 strikes in 89 appearances. Wayne Rooney and Sir Bobby Charlton with 53 and 49, respectively.

Kane Enjoys Record-Breaking Outing

Scored the Most Goals By A Player in Debut Season

Any knocks and injuries aside, Kane enjoyed another brilliant afternoon in the German top tier by breaking another goalscoring-based record. Against Darmstadt, England's all-time top goalscorer notched Bayern’s second of the affair on the stroke of half-time.

His headed effort, in turn, broke a 60-year Bundesliga record for the most goals scored by a player in their debut season. Hamburg cult hero Uwe Seeler was the previous record holder with 30 strikes, a record which he set in the inaugural Bundesliga season back in 1963/64.

The Englishman's latest goal has also seen him break the 30-goal league milestone for the first time in his goal-gobbling career, having registered exactly 30 Premier League goals for Tottenham in both 17/18 and 22/23.

From his time in north London, which saw him become one on Tottenham's greatest strikers of all time, Kane proved that goals came like second nature to him - but the rate at which he is converting for his current employers is mind-blowing.

Bayern Munich Hope To Defend Title

Seven Points Behind Bayern Leverkusen

Their full share of the spoils picked up on the road against Darmstadt has seen Tuchel's outfit close the gap on Bayer Leverkusen, though the latter do have a game in hand. The coveted Xabi Alonso has stirred the pot at the summit of the German top division this season with his side unbeaten domestically and looking to be crowned Bundesliga champions come the end of the campaign.

Bayern will still have full belief that they will be able to defend what is rightfully theirs after the last-day drama in 22/23. The 32-time Bundesliga winners are also into the quarter-finals of the Champions League with high-flying Arsenal their opponents. Having last won Europe's most prestigious competition back in 19/20, the addition of Kane's firepower could see them regain the trophy.