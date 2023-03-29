While the 2022/23 Premier League season draws to a close, Erik ten Hag and Manchester United are already plotting which players to sign in the summer.

And with reports and rumours constantly making headlines, including The Daily Star reporting that English talisman Harry Kane is the top priority, the Red Devils could be putting together a frightening squad for next season.

Ten Hag has set Tottenham striker, Kane, as his number one target according to the reports.

So how could United look next season if, indeed, they do sign Kane? Well, we've identified three others players they've been linked with in recent weeks and predicted an XI for the opening day of the 2023/24 season.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 09: Antony of Manchester United celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's second goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 leg one match between Manchester United and Real Betis at Old Trafford on March 09, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Goalkeeper – David Raya

A big priority for Ten Hag to address is the goalkeeping situation, with David De Gea out of contract in the summer.

Negotiations have been progressing behind the scenes, and although The Athletic reported that the Spaniard had turned down the first offer from the club, they said negotiations are expected to reach a positive conclusion.

However, matters are complicated by the fact that the shot-stopper is currently on £375,000 per week, and Ten Hag wants to limit wages to around £200,000 per week – a matter which might also be a problem for negotiations with star man Marcus Rashford.

Should both sides fail to come to an agreement, United reportedly retain an interest in fellow Spaniard Raya.

Dean Jones recently reported for GiveMeSport that the Brentford goalkeeper is being considered as an option while negotiations with De Gea continue – and he looks keen to move on after turning down the offer of a new contract from the west London club.

Raya has made the most saves in the Premier League this season (via FBref), and is also excellent with his feet which is something Ten Hag will appreciate – he would be an excellent option in goal.

Right Back – Denzel Dumfries

The Inter Milan and Netherlands full-back has reportedly been targeted as a replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer, with Football Insider reporting that Ten Hag is a “huge fan” of the player.

A bid of £40-50 million could reportedly be enough to prise the player away from the Italian side due to their current financial problems.

Journalist Peter O’Rourke had previously touted him as a replacement for Wan-Bissaka, stating that United would “step up their interest” if he were to leave, but fellow reporter Dean Jones has said he would also be an upgrade on Diogo Dalot.

The Dutchman is dangerous going forward, having registered two goals and three assists this season for Inter, and he has made no errors leading to a goal this season which proves that he can be trusted at the back (via Sofascore).

Right wing - Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Kvaratskhelia only joined Napoli this season, but his performances in the Serie A have made him one of the most desirable players in Europe.

Fourteen goals and 14 assists for Napoli in all competitions have attracted suitors from many European clubs, and that includes Manchester United.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor informed GiveMeSport that United were certainly interested in the player, but that they would only move for the right price.

According to reports, Napoli have set a price of £150 million for the Georgian, and given that United have spent big money on Jadon Sancho and Antony who both play in a similar position, they might not prioritise another winger.

That being said, former Italy striker Christian Vieri has declared that Kvaratskhelia could match George Best’s success at Old Trafford – and just imagine him and Rashford on either wing…

Striker – Harry Kane

Following the termination of Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract and with Wout Weghorst scoring no league goals in his loan spell at United, signing a striker is a priority the club summer.

The Times reported that Tottenham want at least £100 million to sell Kane to a rival, but The Daily Star insist that United believe £80 million will be enough to sign England’s all-time top goalscorer.

And with the forward moving into the last year of his contract at Spurs this summer, Daniel Levy could be left with little choice but to sell his most valuable asset.

Given that he has scored 204 club goals during his Premier League career, it is no surprise why Ten Hag believes he can turn United into title contenders, and why journalist Dean Jones believes he can have a bigger impact in Manchester than Robin van Persie.

How Man Utd could line up next season

Were United to complete all four transfers this summer, Ten Hag's new squad could completely dominate the league next season.

They have leaders all over the pitch in Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes and Raphael Varane.

And with Kane leading the line while Kvaratskhelia and Rashford cause havoc on either wing, United will have goal threats from all over the pitch.

This team, along with United's frightening depth in defence, midfield and attack, could bring the glory days back to the Theatre of Dreams.