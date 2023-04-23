Jamie Carragher has offered his thoughts on Harry Kane’s Tottenham Hotspur future and has made a bold prediction amid the forward being linked with a move to Manchester United.

The Spurs striker is approaching the final year of his contract in north London, and there has been speculation about a summer transfer.

One can hardly blame Kane for wanting to move elsewhere after his side were humiliated by Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon.

Spurs were 5-0 down within 21 minutes, with braces from Jacob Murphy and Alexander Isak, along with a goal from Joelinton, putting the game of sight in the first half.

Kane got one back for the visitors, but Newcastle’s five-goal advantage was restored by substitute Callum Wilson when he latched onto Miguel Almiron's pass.

“I can totally understand why Kane would want to leave”

It was a truly miserable afternoon for travelling Spurs fans, who now face a 285-mile journey back down to London.

And following the game, Kane will most likely be wondering if his future lies at Tottenham.

England’s record goalscorer has been the only consistent player for his side this season, with Sunday’s goal taking his tally to 24 in the league.

He will certainly be frustrated that his team are unlikely to qualify for next season’s Champions League despite his efforts, and former Newcastle man Kieron Dyer understands why he would want to leave the club.

“I was saying before about Harry Kane and [Alan] Shearer and everyone talking about Shearer not going to Man United and the tophies he could have won,” Dyer said on Sky Sports.

“But he’s got a statue outside the stadium which probably means more to him being a local lad.

“Harry’s got the chance of that but after seeing that today, how the club is run, Daniel Levy and the manager situation, I can totally understand why Harry Kane would want to leave the football club.”

His sentiments were also echoed by ex-Spurs left-back Danny Rose.

“I can imagine him just being sat there thinking, I deserve better than this,” Rose said.

One club that will certainly be hoping that Kane wants a new challenge is United, who have been linked with Kane heavily in recent months.

But Carragher does not believe that the 30-year-old will make the move up to Manchester.

“Levy will turn down an offer from MU, who will then have to sign another striker this summer,” the Liverpool icon wrote on Twitter.

“Then every top team in the PL has a striker, Kane wants the PL goal record so he won’t go abroad for free the next summer.

“I think he signs for Spurs!”

Given how integral he has been to Spurs staying in the top five, Tottenham fans will certainly hope Carra is right on this one.

What next for Kane?

Between now and the summer though, Kane will be focused on helping Tottenham bounce back from Sunday’s heavy defeat.

However, finishing in the top four looks to be a big challenge now, with Spurs six points behind United, who have two games in hand on them.

A victory on Thursday 27 April against the Red Devils is essential if Spurs want to have any hope of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.