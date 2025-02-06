Tottenham Hotspur hold a first-option agreement on Harry Kane, giving them priority to re-sign the England international if Bayern Munich decide to sell, according to The Telegraph journalist Matt Law.

Spurs reportedly inserted the clause in their £100m deal to sell their all-time record goalscorer to the Bundesliga giants in August 2023.

The opportunity to re-sign Kane would only apply if Bayern agreed to part ways with the 31-year-old and he wanted to return to Tottenham, where he spent 13 years before moving to Germany.

There is reportedly no fixed fee in Spurs’ first-option agreement, meaning they would have to trigger his release clause or negotiate a fee with Bayern.

Harry Kane’s Release Clause Revealed

Bayern ‘considering’ selling the 31-year-old

German outlet Bild has revealed this week that Kane could have left Bayern in the winter transfer window for a £67m release clause, which will become active again in 12 months and drop to £54m.

While Premier League clubs are reportedly aware of his exit fee, Kane appears settled at Bayern and has no thoughts of leaving, with his club on course to reclaim the Bundesliga title after a trophyless 2023/24 season.

However, Bayern may have other plans – according to Bild, the club have already started considering Kane’s eventual sale and held discussions over potential replacements.

The Bundesliga side have reportedly contemplated moves for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres, both of whom are targets for Premier League clubs next summer.

Kane is enjoying a prolific second season in Germany, scoring 19 goals and providing seven assists in 18 Bundesliga appearances, while netting six more in the Champions League.

The 31-year-old is under contract at Bayern until June 2027 and is reportedly the club’s highest-paid player, earning around £400,000 per week.

Harry Kane's Bayern Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 18 Goals 19 Assists 7 Goal-creating actions 16 Minutes played 1,434

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 06-02-25.