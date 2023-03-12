Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane would be in favour of bringing Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse to the club, journalist Pete O'Rourke has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Ward-Prowse could be one Southampton player who will be looking to move on in the summer transfer window if they are relegated from the Premier League.

Tottenham transfer news - James Ward-Prowse

According to a report from Football Insider, Tottenham are monitoring Ward-Prowse's situation at Southampton ahead of a potential move at the end of the season.

The report also claims that Aston Villa are keeping tabs on the England international and it's believed that Southampton will struggle to keep hold of him if they are relegated to the Championship.

The 28-year-old is a key player for Southampton and has been for many years now, and is even their leading goalscorer this season with six strikes, as per FBref.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that a move to Aston Villa would be of interest to Ward-Prowse if Southampton were to be relegated, so you'd imagine joining Tottenham would also be attractive to the Portsmouth-born midfielder, who is earning £100,000 a week at St Mary's.

What has O'Rourke said about Ward-Prowse?

O'Rourke has suggested that if Kane was asked for his input on a potential move for Ward-Prowse, it would 'only get positives'.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I'm sure if they asked for Kane's input into a potential move for Ward-Prowse it would only get positives.

"He's a top player, Ward-Prowse. He's proven in the Premier League, England international, and scores so many goals and provides so many goals as well for Southampton.

"I think he'd be a great fit for Tottenham if they did move for him."

How has Ward-Prowse performed this season?

Prior to the clash against Manchester United, Ward-Prowse has scored six Premier League goals this season and has provided two assists. The 28-year-old may consider himself unlucky not to have had more assists to his name, as he leads the way for Southampton with 85 shot-creating actions.

Despite contributing in an attacking sense, mainly from set pieces, it's his defensive ability that sometimes gets overlooked. In the Premier League this season, Ward-Prowse has managed 1.7 tackles, 1.3 interceptions, and 3.9 duels won per game, as per Sofascore.

Ward-Prowse also averages 2.1 key passes per game and keeps things ticking over from deep, with 89% of his passes in his own half reaching a teammate.

You'd imagine he will be actively searching for a move in the summer if his side drops down a division.