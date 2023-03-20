Tottenham Hotspur are playing a ‘dangerous game’ with their stance over talisman Harry Kane, journalist Pete O’Rourke has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

In the summer, Kane will have just one year remaining on his current £200,000-per-week contract and has been linked with a big-money transfer as a result.

Tottenham news – Harry Kane

According to The Mirror, Kane is Manchester United’s ‘number one summer transfer target’ as Erik ten Hag looks to add a top-class striker to his side ahead of next term.

However, Sky Sports have also stated that Tottenham are ‘not willing’ to offload the England international in the upcoming window.

It’s claimed that the Spurs hierarchy are prioritising getting a new deal over the line for Kane and are being patient with their key asset at this moment in time.

Yet the uncertainty surrounding Tottenham manager Antonio Conte’s future and the progress that United are making under ten Hag this season may be enough to turn Kane’s head.

What has O’Rourke said about Kane?

When asked about Tottenham’s stance towards Kane, O’Rourke told GMS that he believes it is a risky strategy by chairman Daniel Levy.

He said: “It's going to be a huge summer ahead for Tottenham and Harry Kane, there's going to be lots of speculation about his future.

“He'll have just over one year left to run on his contract as well, so it's a dangerous game by Tottenham if they do decide not to sell in the summer and they don't agree a new contract with Kane as he could potentially leave for free in 2024.

“That would be a huge blow to Tottenham because they'd be missing out on probably close to £100 million if they did decide to sell in the summer as well.”

Should Kane depart Tottenham?

Kane has become Tottenham’s all-time leading goalscorer after surpassing club legend Jimmy Greaves, and could become England’s top marksman in the current international break.

Alan Shearer’s record of 260 Premier League strikes is also well within his sights, but the 6 foot 2 ace is yet to win a single piece of silverware throughout his senior career.

Loyalty is a rare asset in the modern game that should be commended, yet Kane must now weigh up what is most important to him and what he wants to be remembered by in years to come.

Only he can decide what will make him the happiest and the most fulfilled as a person and football player, and he is fast approaching a pivotal crossroads in his career.