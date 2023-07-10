Tottenham Hotspur

Kane could be on his way out the door this summer, or Spurs will be risking him leaving on a free transfer next year.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news - Harry Kane

Kane, who is earning £200k-a-week at Tottenham, is out of contract next summer.

The England international has been attracting plenty of interest from around Europe, which is no surprise considering his unbelievable goal record.

Bayern Munich are one the latest clubs to target Kane, with the MailOnline reporting that Spurs are set to reject their latest offer of £70m.

Kane has scored 280 goals in 435 appearances for Spurs, with 213 of them coming in the Premier League, as per Transfermarkt.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Spura are likely to reject any offer for Kane this summer unless it's over £100m.

It's an incredible dangerous game from Daniel Levy, considering Kane could simply leave for nothing next year, unless the Spurs owner can convince him to sign a new contract.

Considering Kane is yet to win a major trophy during his time at the north London club, despite being one of the best strikers to have ever played the game, he may be looking to seek a new challenge before he retires.

What has Brown said about Kane?

Brown has suggested that Spurs are refusing to comment on Kane as it stands, and Bayern will continue to push to secure his signature.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Yeah, I don't think this is this is going away this summer. I think Bayern will push really hard. The interesting thing is that the first time the news leaked out of Germany that Bayern had bid for Kane, people at Spurs were denying that that had ever happened.

"This time, they're offering no comments and going no further. So, make of that what you will. I think Bayern are trying hard to sign Kane this summer and they will continue right up until the window closes.

"They think that Daniel Levy and Spurs are not in a strong position because Kane's contract is running out."

What's next for Tottenham Hotspur?

Keeping hold of Kane will undoubtedly be a major priority for Spurs in the summer transfer window, but signing reinforcements will be hugely important.

Bridge has also confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that Spurs are in the market for Edmond Tapsoba, Tosin Adarabioyo and Micky van de Ven, as Ange Postecoglou looks to strengthen his defence.

Spurs have already signed James Maddison and Guglielmo Vicario so far this summer, with Levy looking to back his new manager.

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Postecoglou's side have enquired about Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho, but nothing is advanced at this stage.

It could be a bit of a rebuild summer and season ahead for Spurs.

With a new manager through the door and no European football, it's the time to have a little clear out, bring in some new signings and instill a new philosophy at Hotspur Way.