Manchester United's negotiations for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane are not moving, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The England international only has a year left on his current deal, so it could be a crucial window for Kane.

Manchester United news - Harry Kane

Kane has been heavily linked with a move away from Spurs ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to the MailOnline, Real Madrid are plotting a £100m move for Kane, but Manchester United are also interested in the striker.

However, considering he's 29 years old, signing Kane for £100m would be an interesting decision, with a lack of sell-on value as he enters his thirties.

With Wout Weghorst returning to Burnley following his loan spell at Old Trafford and Anthony Martial struggling with injuries, a striker could be considered a priority for United.

Kane would undoubtedly bring you goals and has plenty of Premier League experience, but his price tag may become a sticking point.

Reports have claimed that United may walk away from their pursuit of Kane due to not wanting to get into a bidding war and pay an excessive amount for the Tottenham striker.

Now, Romano has provided an update on United potentially signing Kane during the summer transfer window.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Kane?

Romano has suggested there has been no progress with negotiations between United and Spurs regarding Kane.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "No changes. I always mentioned that this is going to be slow and I still feel the same. Daniel Levy will try his best to keep the player at the club. It's not an easy negotiation at all. So, for Man United, no changes."

Should United go all out for Kane?

If United are happy to accept that they might not recoup the transfer fee they will inevitably have to pay for Kane, then absolutely.

Realistically, Kane may only have one big contract left playing at the highest level, so a club isn't going to pay big money if United want to sell him in the future.

Of course, Kane is as close to guaranteed Premier League goals as you're ever going to get, considering he's scored 213 times in the competition, as per Transfermarkt.

Kane, who is England's only 'world-class' player, according to Graeme Souness, may want to consider a move to United due to the lack of trophies he's won at Tottenham.