Highlights Harry Kane, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe all have the hopes of their respective nations on their shoulders heading into Euro 2024.

The trio have been among the top-performing forwards in world football during the 2023-24 season.

All three men's league statistics for the campaign have been analysed and compared.

Ahead of Euro 2024, three players who will have the spotlight shining on them are a trio of arguably the best strikers in world football today: Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane. They've all had wonderful seasons at club level and will be looking to translate this to the international game.

Portugal, France and England head into the showpiece tournament among the favourites to lift the trophy, and each nation will be pinning their hopes on their respective marksmen. Ronaldo, Mbappe and Kane have all been there and done it for their countries, scoring many times for their countries in the biggest games.

But which of the world-class trio head to Germany as the most in-form player? We've compared the club statistics of each forward from the 2023-24 campaign to find out. There are one or two surprises along the way as football's three current most clinical marksmen go head-to-head.

Goals

Kane has scored more than his counterparts

While Ronaldo is 39 years old and playing in the Saudi Pro League - a competition that doesn't have the same quality as Europe's top divisions - the Portugal international's haul of 35 league goals for Al-Nassr is still mightily impressive. That total is bettered by Kane, who blew the Bundesliga away by netting 36 times in all competitions during his debut term at Bayern Munich.

Mbappe didn't fare quite as well as he 'only' found the net 27 times in his final campaign with Paris Saint-Germain. The 25-year-old did play slightly more games than his rivals but still managed a remarkable record considering his tally came in 29 appearances.

This still leaves the 2018 World Cup winner as the lowest performer in terms of goals per 90 minutes (1.13), as both Kane (1.14) and Ronaldo (1.19) have better average records in every full match. England's number nine started all 32 of his league appearances, meaning he played more football than the other two forwards.

Kane vs Ronaldo vs Mbappe - Goals Statistic Kane Ronaldo Mbappe Goals 36 35 27 Goals (per 90) 1.14 1.19 1.13 Appearances 32 31 29

Shooting Statistics

Ronaldo takes a high number of shots per 90

While the trio are renowned for their goalscoring abilities, all the elite marksmen in question are extremely efficient in front of goal. Despite scoring the most goals of the three, it's Kane who averaged the least shots in each game (4.48), which makes his first year in a new division all the more impressive. The standard of defending in the Saudi Pro League may play a part in Al-Nassr's phenomenon taking 6.16 strikes per 90.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United superstar actually had a lower shot accuracy (39.8%) than his two foes, with Real Madrid-bound Mbappe finding the target more frequently (44.6%). It's staggering to see just how close all the strikers are statistically after a full league season. There's little doubt they are among the most clinical finishers on the planet and will be vital to their team's chances of winning Euro 2024.

They are also some of the most ice-cold customers when it comes to taking shots from the penalty spot. Ronaldo netted all eight of his opportunities from 12 yards out while Kane also boasted a 100% record, scoring five out of five. PSG's outgoing attacker, Mbappe, was the only one to miss from a spot-kick as he only converted on six out of a possible eight occasions.

Kane vs Ronaldo vs Mbappe - Shooting Statistic Kane Ronaldo Mbappe Total Shots 141 181 112 Shots (per 90) 4.48 6.16 4.67 Shot Accuracy 43.3% 39.8% 44.6% Penalties Scored 5 8 6

Passing Statistics

Mbappe more involved than his rivals

He might be renowned as a poacher in his twilight years, but Ronaldo (11) provided more assists for his teammates than both Kane (8) and Mbappe (7). This means the Portuguese ace registered a higher assists per 90 ratio than his competitors as he set up his teammates 0.37 times in each game on average.

Mbappe was heavily involved in the build-up play for PSG as the French forward attempted over 900 passes and completed 83% of them, while Kane found a teammate 71.4% of the time from a total of 664. Passing data wasn't readily available for the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League season, meaning it's unknown how Ronaldo would have performed in this metric.

Kane vs Ronaldo vs Mbappe - Passing Statistic Kane Ronaldo Mbappe Assists 8 11 7 Assists (per 90) 1.39 1.42 1.57 Attempted Passes 664 N/A 965 Passing Accuracy 71.4% N/A 83%

All statistics in this article are courtesy of fbREF (Correct as of 10/06/2024)