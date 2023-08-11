Highlights Harry Kane was billed as Man United's top target earlier this summer but he's now on the verge of joining Bayern Munich

The Glazers have missed out on numerous world-class players down the years

Notable players like Eden Hazard, Gareth Bale, and Robert Lewandowski were also targets for Manchester United but ended up excelling at other clubs

The Glazers are hardly flavour of the month at Old Trafford, or to put it bluntly, the flavour of the last five years. Manchester United's American owners appear to be estranged from the English footballing giants. Apart from sanctioning deals, Avram Glazer and co. keep the club at arm's length, and are as close to a silent partner as they can possibly be when being a side's primary stakeholder.

Since the departure of Fergie in 2013, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers owners have pumped over a billion pounds into England's most famous club, yet, have reaped little reward from their considerable expenditure. Rudderless spending, recruitment misfires, and perennial snubs from some of the world's biggest talents have all contributed to the Red Devils' demise.

With that in mind, let's take a look at some of the world-class players that the Glazers have missed out on signing now that Harry Kane looks to be off to Bayern Munich...

Stats included in this article are all according to Transfermarkt unless stated otherwise.

Harry Kane

"Whose name is Harry Kane?" Arsenal Fan TV commentator, the self-proclaimed "Arsenal Pirate" would smugly utter before Tottenham's leading marksman would invariably net a worldie in the North London derby. The England and Spurs legend has spent his career proving people wrong, from not being good enough for the Premier League to being tipped to break Alan Shearer's 260-goal record, England's captain is arguably, the best striker this country has ever produced. The 30-year-old forward, who wears the crown of Tottenham and England's all-time top goalscorer has regularly been chastised for the fact that a highly sought-after maiden trophy still eludes him.

With growing emphasis placed on the contents of one's trophy cabinet being a qualifier for greatness, the pressure has been mounting on the boy from Walthamstow to hold a few pieces of silverware aloft before retirement. Manchester United have been a particular admirer of the player for some time, and have frequently been linked with his signature. In fact, one report billed Kane is United's top target this summer... before they decided he was simply too expensive. Now it appears they are set to miss out on him entirely with the 280-goal Spurs man off to compete in the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich.

Virgil Van Dijk

This one will be equally painful for the Red Devils’ faithful to hear as it was for Sunderland fans who discovered that they had signed Virgil Van Dijk from Celtic before the Black Cats’ owner, Ellis Short unceremoniously pulled the plug on the deal in the 11th hour.

The Dutch centre-back who was recently named as the successor to Jordan Henderson for the Liverpool captaincy was a pillar in the side that saw United’s bitter rivals win it all. The imperious centre-half, who finished runner-up in the race for the 2019 Ballon d’Or has made a strong case for himself as one of the best defenders in Premier League history. The physically dominant, mightily assured presence was close to joining Manchester United from Southampton according to reports from former teammate, Charlie Austin. The club missed out on the player who ended up joining the Reds on Merseyside, with United landing Victor Lindelof instead. Ouch.

Cesc Fabregas

There were few players who could make playing football look as elementary as Cesc Fabregas. Unsurprisingly, the Spaniard was a product of Barcelona’s La Masia, so his technique, artisanal ability on the ball, and vision were always going to be second to none. After moving to Arsenal and wowing Premier League fans with his capacity to pick out a pass, the Spain international earned himself a move back home to Camp Nou. During his time turning out for Barça, Manchester United were purportedly interested in luring the player who was playing second-fiddle to Xavi and Iniesta and getting little in the way of game time. Despite then-manager, David Moyes’ efforts, Fabregas would stay out for another season before moving to Stamford Bridge.

Ilkay Gundogan

Ilkay Gundogan tells a similar tale to that of Virgil Van Dijk, except feasibly one that is a little more gut-wrenching for those of a United persuasion. The German had moulded himself into a Borussia Dortmund hero under Jurgen Klopp, and was on the most-wanted list of midfielders for various European clubs. As per Sky Sports, the Glazers had lodged a £21.5 million bid for his services and were close to agreeing a deal for the midfielder, but in the end no transfer materialised. The Germany international would go on to move to the club’s crosstown rivals a year later, joining the Pep Guardiola revolution, with the Cityzens subsequently asserting their domestic supremacy for the best part of a decade thereafter. Gundogan would ultimately, Captain City to an English side’s first treble since Man United’s in 1999.

Wesley Sneijder

Wesley Sneijder to Manchester United was a transfer saga that seemed to trundle on for eternity. The former Netherlands international, who possessed that special ability to have fans second-guessing which was his stronger foot, was one of the most ambidextrous footballers of his generation. The dead-ball specialist was a true icon when it came to the art of the free-kick, and was one of the best free-kick takers this side of the Millennium. Spearheading Inter Milan’s historic treble-win in 2010 under Jose Mourinho, the attacking midfielder caught the eye of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2011, although the deal never materialised with David Gill seemingly ruling out a transfer to Old Trafford on account of potential costs and Sneijder's age at the time.

Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale was seemingly unstoppable for several years before he landed his world-record move to Real Madrid. The Welsh wizard set the Premier League alight during the 2012-13 campaign at Tottenham, and was simply invincible, registering 40 G/A contributions in all competitions. The right-winger went on to become a galactico, winning five Champions League titles, three La Liga crowns, and an array of individual and collective awards. However, things could have been very different for the player, who was being lined up by Manchester United in the summer of 2013, amid reports of a £60m bid. In the end, Bale went to the Bernabeu for considerably more than that and etched his name in footballing history.

Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewan"goalski" as Bayern Munich teammate, Thomas Müller rather un-hilariously dubbed him was, and perhaps still is one of the very best strikers currently playing the game. The Polish international, like many on this list, went on to win everything available to him domestically. The 24-year-old, who has netted a career total of 542 goals in 722 appearances, has a record that is almost on par with the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. While at Borussia Dortmund, the prolific forward had potential suitors all over Europe, with Manchester United being one. The North West side were after the player in the summer of 2012, and Poland national team boss Franciszek Smuda even declared the striker was on his way to Old Trafford. In the end, United signed Robin van Persie from Arsenal, with the Dutchman firing the Red Devils to their last Premier League title. No complaints there, even if Lewandowski has proved since that he would've been the shrewder long-term acquistion.

Eden Hazard

It wouldn't be harsh to adjudge Eden Hazard's time at Real Madrid as a failure with it hampered by injury and poor performances. The Belgian winger seemed to have the world at his feet while at Chelsea, especially after his breakthrough campaign during the 2014-15 season where he won the Premier League and the PFA Player of the Year Award, before moving to the Spanish capital a few years after. Prior to joining the Blues, the Belgium international was wreaking havoc at Lille, and was being eyed by a number of clubs. Having to decide between Man City, Man United, and Chelsea, the player elected for the latter, forcing Manchester United to once again explore other alternatives. It was later revealed that a certain Joe Cole, briefly a team-mate of Hazard's at Lille, played a role in the Belgian's decision, pointing out the fact that returning to Brussels from London via the Eurostar was a lot more straight-forward than doing so from Manchester.

Erling Haaland

The Herculean Scandinavian has taken to the Premier League just swimmingly, hammering defences, and smashing records in his first season - it is still hard to fathom that he is still only 22. The Norwegian international was on United's radar from an early stage, with the lethal striker ripping up trees at Malmö, RB Salzburg, and Borussia Dortmund. According to reports the Red Devils were after the prolific marksman during his time at RB Salzburg in 2020, but due to agent fees and the insistence of a release clause being inserted in the deal, Ed Woodward pulled the plug. Haaland joined the Black-Yellows instead and fired his way to a move to the Etihad, where he won the Champions League title last season.

Youri Tielemans

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 15: Youri Tielemans of Leicester City celebrates after scoring their side's first goal during The Emirates FA Cup Final match between Chelsea and Leicester City at Wembley Stadium on May 15, 2021 in London, England.

Once upon a time, Youri Tielemans wasn't being picked up by Aston Villa on a free transfer and had originally commanded the fee of £45 million. The Belgian international was touted to be one of the next best things in football while at AS Monaco, and was courted by several clubs including Manchester United in 2019. Unfortunately, Brendan Rodgers' Foxes got there first and landed the dynamic and multi-skilled midfielder on a permanent deal after a successful loan spell, with the Belgium international supposedly favouring a move to the Midlands over Manchester United. Perhaps we've used poetic license in categorising Tielemans as world-class, but he remains another example of a talented player who somehow slipped through the Red Devils' grasp despite being very much in their thoughts.