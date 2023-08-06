Harry Maguire was booed by Manchester United fans after his mistake gifted a goal to Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

Maguire wasn’t part of the Man Utd squad that defeated Lens 3-1 at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

But the England international, 30, lined up alongside the likes of Christian Eriksen and Jadon Sancho for Sunday’s pre-season friendly at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Stripped of the captaincy by manager Erik ten Hag this summer, Maguire was overlooked for the armband against Athletic Bilbao - despite the fact Bruno Fernandes, the Red Devils’ current captain, wasn’t part of the squad.

Instead, Ten Hag named veteran goalkeeper Tom Heaton as United’s skipper for their latest pre-season test.

Heaton conceded the game’s opening goal in the 30th minute, although Maguire was the player at fault.

A pass with the outside of his right boot was intercepted and the ball was in the back of United’s net moments later. Nico Williams applied the finishing touch past the onrushing Heaton from inside the penalty area.

Video: Maguire's mistake vs Athletic Bilbao

Watch Maguire’s mistake that led to Williams’ goal here:

Maguire booed by Man Utd fans

Per those inside the stadium, including Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, Maguire was subsequently booed by some of his own supporters.

Will Maguire leave Man Utd this summer?

It’s clear that some United supporters have reached the end of their tether with Maguire, whose future at Old Trafford is in severe doubt.

Handed an automatic pay rise by Man Utd this summer after the club qualified for the Champions League, Maguire was recently the subject of a £20 million bid from West Ham.

That particular offer was rejected, but Man Utd are open to selling the centre-back for a higher fee, according to the Guardian.

Maguire may be tempted to stick around and fight for his place at Old Trafford - despite being stripped of the captaincy - but Ten Hag is unlikely to be too fazed if the defender opts to leave before the transfer window closes on September 1.

Asked if it's up to Maguire whether he wants to fight for his place, Ten Hag was recently quoted by ESPN as saying: "Exactly. When you are at Man United you have to fight for your position and bring your skills in and prove you are the best for the team, and contribute the most."

Which clubs could sign Maguire?

West Ham are currently the favourites to sign Maguire following their £20 million bid, but the Hammers may soon face competition from other teams if they fail to improve their offer.

Maguire could prove to be a shrewd signing by West Ham, who are looking for a new leader following the departure of talismanic captain Declan Rice.

The bookmakers currently have any Italian club, followed by Everton, as potential destinations for Maguire if he doesn't end up moving to the London Stadium.

Did Maguire redeem himself against Athletic Bilbao?

Although Maguire failed to cover himself in glory during the first half against Athletic Bilbao, the 30-year-old did provide the assist for Facundo Pellistri's dramatic late equaliser as Man Utd avoided defeat by the skin of their teeth.

It was Maguire who produced the headed knock-down for Pellistri to finish from close range.