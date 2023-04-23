Manchester United defender Harry Maguire only gets spoken about in a negative manner, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 30-year-old is a player who is often spoken about in the media, but probably not for reasons he would have hoped.

Manchester United news - Harry Maguire

Maguire, who is earning £200k-a-week at Old Trafford, signed for the club for a whopping £80m, a world record fee for a defender at the time, according to BBC.

His price tag instantly put a lot of pressure on Maguire, and he's received his fair share of criticism since joining the Red Devils.

The England international even hit back at the critics in an interview with talkSPORT last year, saying: "I am not concentrating on anybody else and what people are saying, I think if people can make a story about me, I am Manchester United captain, it is going to make big news.

"So, that is the reason they do it, they like the clicks, and things like that, but I went into the Euros after an eight-week injury, and did not play one game, and got into the team of the tournament."

There's a good chance Maguire looks to leave the club in the summer transfer window, according to Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, who suggested that he wouldn't want to be sitting on the bench at Old Trafford.

What has Jones said about Maguire?

Jones has suggested that Maguire only gets spoken about in a negative way and every single move he makes is focused on.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "The spotlight is consistently on Maguire. Every single thing he does is highlighted. There was a couple of really good moments against Forest, one moment particularly where he showed some really nice footwork.

"I thought, nobody is going to bring that up. Only his bad moments tend to get highlighted these days."

Where could Maguire end up in the summer?

It's understood that Paris Saint-Germain are interested in making a surprise bid for Maguire in the summer transfer window.

90min are also reporting that West Ham United and Newcastle United are among the clubs looking to sign him at the end of the season.

With just seven Premier League starts this term, according to FBref, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Maguire actively push for a move away from Old Trafford in order to find regular first-team football.