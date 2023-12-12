Highlights Manchester United face a tough challenge to qualify for the Champions League knockout stages, especially with Maguire's injury in the first half.

Maguire's recent resurgence at Old Trafford has been crucial to the Red Devils' defence, turning around his United career after a difficult couple of seasons.

United have an injury crisis in defence, with several major stars already out injured

Heading into their match against Bayern Munich in the Champions League, Manchester United faced an uphill battle to qualify for the knockout stages of the tournament. Things were only made harder for them in the first half as well as Harry Maguire was forced off with an injury around the 40th minute.

The Englishman, who's experienced a career resurgence at Old Trafford recently, picked up a groin injury in the final minutes of the first half and couldn't continue, being replaced by Jonny Evans. Sitting bottom of their Champions League group, United need a win to at least give themselves a chance of making it out of the group stage.

Erik ten Hag's side started off brightly too, creating opportunities, but also keeping Bayern at bay when they broke down the other end. Maguire played a significant role in that too, as he has quite often recently.

Maguire has turned his United career around

Maguire has been a key figure in the Red Devils' defence lately, coming back into the side after injuries to figures such as Lisandro Martinez. The former Leicester City man had struggled over the last couple of seasons, and in the summer, it looked as though his tenure at Old Trafford was all but doomed. He's turned things around this season, though, even winning the Premier League's Player of the Month award in November.

Harry Maguire Statistics 2023/24 Season Appearances 17 Goals 1 Assists 1

The Englishman has rediscovered the level of form that convinced the Red Devils to make him one of the most expensive defenders of all-time when they bought him from Leicester in 2019. His first half against Bayern was further proof of that, standing out as a key figure for United and losing him will be a massive blow for the club.

It's a testament to how good he's been lately that Maguire even received a standing ovation from the Old Trafford faithful as he went off with the injury. It's a far cry from the player who fans wanted rid of just several short months ago. The injury couldn't have come at a worse time for the defender and, hopefully, it won't disrupt his impressive return to form, and he'll be just as good when he comes back.

Maguire wasn't the only United player to pick up an injury in the game

Luke Shaw was forced off at halftime with a hamstring problem

If things weren't bad enough for the Red Devils, it only got worse as another defender, Luke Shaw, was also forced out of the game as he was replaced at half-time by Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The Englishman picked up what appeared to be a hamstring injury and he was deemed unable to continue after the break.

It's a major blow to the Red Devils, losing two of their most important players in a game with such big stakes. When it rains, it pours, as they say.