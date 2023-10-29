Highlights Harry Maguire's redemption at Manchester United has been incredible, as he has turned his United career around and become a key player.

Maguire's late goal in the Champions League could be a turning point for both the team and his own career, solidifying his place in the starting lineup.

While Maguire's current form is impressive, his long-term future at United is uncertain, especially when injured players return and potential departures in the January window.

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has enjoyed an 'incredible' redemption in recent weeks, with journalist Dean Jones attributing his return to form down to one key factor.

Maguire looked as if he'd been frozen out of the United side after the summer transfer window, but Erik ten Hag has handed the England international game time and he's now reaping the rewards. The former Leicester City defender has been crucial in getting the Red Devils' Champions League campaign back on track and could be the reason behind qualification to the knockouts, should United make it that far this season.

Maguire redemption now an 'incredible' achievement

Once a villain of the Stretford End, it was at one point unthinkable that Maguire would get his United career back on track and endear himself to the Red Devils faithful once again. But following his heroics in the Champions League against FC Copenhagen, it appears the Englishman has done just that.

Popping up in the second-half to expertly head home the winner, Maguire's late goal - along with a last-gasp Andre Onana penalty save - earned United their first victory of the 2023/24 Champions League campaign. There is still plenty of work for Erik ten Hag's side to do in that competition, but there is every chance United could look back on that Maguire goal at the end of the season and label it as a turning point.

And what's more, it could also be the catalyst for Maguire to get his United career back on track, after it looked like the 30-year-old was destined to leave Old Trafford in the summer. West Ham United had lodged a bid believed to be in the region of £30 million, but the former Hull City centre-back opted to stay in Greater Manchester and fight for his place - a decision United are currently benefitting from.

When quizzed about Maguire's change in fortunes, transfer insider Jones admitted few people would've seen it coming, but the reliable reporter was quick to praise the defender for his efforts. Suggesting it would've been easy for Maguire to leave United in the summer, Jones believes he's shown great character to stick with it and turn things around:

“I think his redemption arc has been incredible and just deserves so much credit, that he's stuck with what he wanted to do. Most people in his position I think would’ve quit during the summer and he obviously had opportunities to go, but he decided not to. He’s at Man United and believes anything else from that is a step-down. He still believed in his ability to work his way back. "He was the captain and he felt that he hadn't fallen far enough off that he shouldn’t be in that set-up. He's kept going and kept believing and it's unbelievable that he’s put himself back in the picture, and is now at a place where he’s scoring game-winners and is man of the match.”

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m Altay Bayindir (Fenerbahce) £4.3m Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina) Loan Sergio Reguilon (Tottenham Hotspur) Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

Short-term fix or long-term gain?

It does have to be said though, Maguire is only in the United starting 11 because of injuries to key players in that position. Usually, the likes of Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and even Victor Lindelof are all ahead of Maguire in the pecking order, which could pose a problem for the Sheffield-born star when all the absentees return from injury.

An eventual Old Trafford exit in the January window hasn't been ruled out just yet either, with Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth telling GIVEMESPORT a decision over his long-term future still needs to be made. With the European Championships on the horizon next summer, Maguire will be conscience of his game time and if he's ushered out of the line-up once again, it could prove curtains for the 6ft 3in centre-half.

