Manchester United defender Harry Maguire may be counting down the days until his exit is confirmed after hearing what new manager Ruben Amorim had to say in his first press conference as head coach.

The Portuguese boss came in to replace Erik Ten Hag during the international break and has overseen training this week, as he prepares the squad for their first game under his tenure to take on Ipswich at Portman Road on Sunday afternoon.

Maguire hasn't been able to take part in training as he continues to recover from a muscle injury picked up last month, but it may not matter when you take into account the things the manager had to say during an interview with Gary Neville and during his first meeting with the media on Friday.

Maguire Man Utd Career Surely Over

Amorim wants versatility and athleticism at Old Trafford

The 39-year-old was asked about the things he wanted or needed to change about the squad, and also what he felt needed improving. His responses were telling, and potentially leave 31-year-old defender Maguire by the wayside before the manager will have even got a chance to take a look at him since his arrival from Lisbon.

"I think if you want to speak about the team, the way we play, I think we lose the ball too often and we have to keep the ball. We have to be better running back. I think that is clear for everybody. "They want to play. In the future we will see but you have to train with them to see if they can cope with different positions. Everybody wants to play and are open to change some positions. "First thing, I think we have to be better athletes. That is something that you can acknowledge when we are here and we see the data. "When I say fitter, it's not being thinner or anything about that. It's the data. You have to understand the data to press high, what is the average metres that you have to run, the sprints. "You have all this data and you have to cope with that. So you already know your goal is to reach that. You can run a lot but if you don't understand the game, it doesn't matter. But the first point to press high, you have to be very fit and you have to cope with the demands of pressing high."

Maguire has routinely been criticised during his years at Old Trafford following his £80m move from Leicester City, with fans and pundits alike showing concern about his lack of athleticism and speed for a player who earns £190,000-per-week.

Ten Hag attempted to play a high line when he first joined and Maguire was instantly dropped from the team, before injuries saw him brought in and the Dutchman change approach and adapt the back line to be deeper and help Maguire improve.

There will be no such adaptation under Amorim though. He has made it clear that it is his way or the highway, and that means more space in behind to defend, which is not something that suits Maguire's game at all.

Harry Maguire Injury History (Man Utd) Season Injury Games missed 20/21 Ankle 9 21/22 Calf 5 21/22 Chest 2 21/22 Knee 2 22/23 Hamstring 7 23/24 Muscle 11 24/25 Knock 1 24/25 Muscle 3* *yet to return from this injury - correct as of 22/11/2024

There is the added point to note that he has been picking up injuries a lot more in the last two seasons, missing 21 games since the start of last season and including the current period. Maguire missed 25 games prior to that since joining the club, showing that age is beginning to catch him up.

Add to that the fact his contract is set to expire in the summer, although the club retain an option to extend his stay by a further 12 months, and it all points to the end of his Man Utd career coming sooner rather than later.

He will get opportunities this season when he's fit again simply because of the strength of schedule, but it's clear that he won't fit the way Amorim wants to play and there will be no excuses or exemptions made for him.

Related Ruben Amorim Names Three Things Man Utd Players 'Have to Improve' New Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim smiled knowingly after saying his new players clearly need to run more at Old Trafford.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 22/11/2024.