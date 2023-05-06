Manchester United defender Harry Maguire arrived from Leicester on a record-breaking fee and made a sensational debut, which fans are now watching back and thinking what could have been.

The Sheffield-born defender was imperative to United on his arrival and often partnered Sweden international Victor Lindelof in his opening years in Manchester.

Maguire’s responsibility within the squad was then heightened, however, when he was made club captain of the English heavyweights.

However, since the arrival of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane, the club captain has found himself struggling for regular football.

Maguire may potentially be leaving in the summer, so fans now have their sights set on Bruno Fernandes donning the armband.

Once a stalwart in the defence with his Leicester and England form central to his hype, he has merely become an outcast on Ten Hag’s bench.

His fortunes at Old Trafford have been flipped on their head and his days at United seem numbered and now supporters have taken a trip down memory lane and reminisced on his opening game.

Video: Fans look fondly back at Harry Maguire’s debut

A Twitter user has posted a compilation of Harry Maguire highlights from his debut against Chelsea and supporters of United are looking back in awe.

No, seriously.

Though he has become a scapegoat at the club and spends most of his time watching on from the bench, his debut filled fans with hope that their central defensive issues had been resolved.

The presumed United fan posted the compilation on Twitter and captioned it “I thought he was HIM man after this debut. Sigh.”

One fan commented singing his praises: “I’m genuinely curious what happened to Maguire, this brotha was menace for Leicester and England” with another claiming: “He fooled all of us.”

“This debut is still fresh in my mind,” a third added.

Fans were quick to jump on the part a decrease in confidence has played into his downfall.

“Just shows how important confidence and support is to a player,” one fan said.

Quite simply, like what the rest of us are wondering, a fan said: “What happened???”

There’s no doubt that his impact on the team was impressive when he made the switch, but sometimes things just don’t work out the way you want them to.

Even to the extent that some United fans claim they would have won the Europa League in 2021 if Maguire was available.

What’s next for Harry Maguire?

The Englishman’s lack of game time is only going to get worse, especially with Ten Hag preferring to use his compatriot Luke Shaw further infield when push comes to shove.

It’s a shame it’s boiled down to this sour relationship between Maguire and the fans as we have seen how dominant he was upon his arrival.

With Maguire still hoping to attend to international duties, minutes under his belt would benefit him hugely.

Unfortunately, that’s not a viable option where he currently resides.