Aston Villa could sign Manchester United duo Jadon Sancho and Harry Maguire 'if they really wanted' to, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

After Unai Emery guided Villa into the Europa Conference League, the Spanish manager will want to sign reinforcements this summer.

Aston Villa transfer news - Harry Maguire and Jadon Sancho

Maguire and Sancho could both be on their way out the door at Old Trafford after falling down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag.

In the Premier League, the aforementioned duo started just 29 Premier League games between them during the 2022/2023 season, as per FBref.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that Sancho is a target for Villa during the summer window, with Football Insider claiming that the Midlands club are keen on Maguire.

Considering Manchester United paid £80m and £73m for Maguire and Sancho respectively (as per Sky Sports), it might take a large chunk of their transfer budget to secure the duo.

With European football comes a hectic fixture schedule, so Emery and his recruitment team will need to bring increased squad depth to Villa Park.

Maguire and Sancho have struggled at times in a United shirt, but maybe a move to a club like Villa is what they need to reignite their careers.

What has Jones said about Sancho and Maguire?

Jones has suggested that if Villa want to sign Sancho and Maguire then they certainly could.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Maguire is definitely available. We don't know fully about Sancho yet. I've always got the impression that they were going to give it one more year because they put so much time and money into pursuing it, and they don't want to give up - I still think that might be the case.

"But yeah, they could do it if they really wanted."

Should Villa be looking to sign Sancho and Maguire?

Maguire's leadership skills and experience could be vital for Villa, especially when competing in Europe.

Although he might not be a regular at Old Trafford anymore, he's having to compete with Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane.

It's a similar story for Sancho, who has Alejandro Garnacho, Anthony Elanga, and Marcus Rashford all competing with him for a starting spot on the left-hand side of attack.

If United are going to demand what they paid for Sancho and Maguire, however, then Emery should be steering well clear.