Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has been heavily linked with a departure from Old Trafford over the last year or so, and journalist Dean Jones has provided an internal update on his future, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The England international isn't the guaranteed starter he once was, but this season, he's proved that he can be a valuable asset to Erik ten Hag. Injuries have forced the Dutch manager to utilise Maguire more regularly, and despite being close to leaving in the summer, he stuck around for the start of the campaign.

Maguire could have left Old Trafford in the summer

Maguire signed for the Red Devils for a fee of £80m from Leicester City back in 2019, per BBC. The tough defender quickly became a key player at Old Trafford, but his inflated price tag has added plenty of pressure on his shoulders. Maguire receives more media attention than most players, and was even booed by his own fans during a pre-season friendly against Athletic Bilbao back in August.

When Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez arrived at Old Trafford, Maguire fell down the pecking order under ten Hag. However, this term, injuries to the aforementioned duo has led to Maguire playing more of an important role this season. The former Hull City man has been one of United's best players in the Champions League despite their poor start, scoring the winner against Copenhagen earlier this week.

Manchester United's top performers in the Champions League this season by average match ratings Harry Maguire 7.61 Marcus Rashford 7.31 Rasmus Hojlund 7.31 Bruno Fernandes 7.03 Raphael Varane 6.77 All statistics according to WhoScored

Following the game in Europe on Tuesday, ten Hag was full of praise for Maguire, discussing his performance from a tactical perspective...

"He's playing much more proactively in possession, stepping in, passing vertically. He's defending on the front foot, defending forward, very confident in the duels, I think he is dominating in the right way with his aggression against opponents. You see he also gets rewarded. Of course, his heading is a skill... a very good finish."

Maguire's future was far from certain during the summer transfer window and a move to West Ham United fell through, with the capital club agreeing personal terms with the English defender, per The Guardian. The Hammers reportedly grew frustrated with having to wait for Maguire's decision, and he eventually stayed at the club after the deadline had passed.

With the January transfer window approaching, further reports have suggested that Maguire could still leave Old Trafford. Per Football Insider, West Ham are looking to reignite their interest in the defender and are in pole position to secure his signature.

However, journalist Jones has suggested that, speaking to sources at United, Maguire won't be leaving the club during the winter window. The journalist adds that ten Hag has been so impressed with the centre-back of late and he's likely to want to keep hold of him for the remainder of the season. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"I've felt for a little while now from speaking to Man Utd sources in recent weeks that actually Maguire isn't going to be leaving in January. I know that the assumption has been and it was over the international break and people were writing it that Maguire is going to have options and he will leave in January. I don't think he will. I don't think Man Utd can replace him in the squad. I don't think there's a need for him to go at this stage. I think that he's got a confidence and manner of leading this team that actually other people haven't got it. I think Erik ten Hag has been so impressed with his state of mind and his belief in his own ability that he will stick with for the rest of the season."

Erik ten Hag can now focus on strengthening other positions

There has been plenty of reports that suggest United could look to bring in an additional defender during the January window. However, if Maguire is to stay at the club, it might not be considered a necessity, meaning ten Hag and his recruitment team can reinforce other areas of the pitch.

Reports in Italy have suggested that Manchester United are considering a move for Juventus winger Federico Chiesa. With Jadon Sancho's future in doubt after a falling out with ten Hag, the Red Devils could be left short out wide. The England international has also struggled to make an impact at Old Trafford, so bringing in a player like Chiesa could be a priority when the window opens for business.