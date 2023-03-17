Manchester United star Harry Maguire 'has to leave' Old Trafford to reignite his career, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 30-year-old is struggling for game time this season and it could be time for him to leave the club.

Manchester United transfer news - Harry Maguire

Maguire, who earns £190k-a-week, signed for United for a then-world record fee for a defender. The England international cost United a whopping £80m, as per BBC.

Since then, Maguire has established himself as a key figure in the United dressing room and is currently the captain of the club.

However, after Lisandro Martinez was brought in during the summer transfer window, Maguire has found himself regularly sitting on the bench, and has started just five Premier League games this season, as per FBref.

A report from the Daily Mirror has recently claimed that United will be looking to offload Maguire at the end of the campaign.

It's not going to be easy to recoup all of the £80m they paid for him when he made the switch from Leicester City, after he's struggled to live up to the price tag at Old Trafford.

His lack of minutes hasn't altered Gareth Southgate's thinking, as Maguire was once again called up to the England squad ahead of the international break later this month.

What has Jones said about Maguire?

Jones has suggested that Maguire may need to leave the club in order to reignite his career.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "The Maguire decision is a big one because he did not let Southgate down at all at the World Cup but never got the chance to build on that regularly at United.

"If anything, I think this moment shines a light on the fact he has to leave United in the summer, he will realise this can’t go on forever - to be included despite barely playing - he needs a spark to turn around his situation and I think that's only going to come with a transfer."

Should United offload Maguire?

When given the opportunity at United this season, Maguire hasn't really let the club down. In the Premier League, the 30-year-old has averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.0.

Looking at the squad Erik ten Hag has at his disposal, losing Maguire without signing a replacement could have a major impact on their depth.

With Phil Jones out of contract, this leaves United with just Victor Lindelof and Teden Mengi in reserve.

Raphael Varane and Martinez have formed an impressive partnership this campaign, so if United can find a young centre-back to help fill the squad after selling Maguire, it could be a smart move.