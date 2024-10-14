Manchester United are now willing to listen to offers for defender Harry Maguire and could be set to make a £70m loss on the centre-back, according to a report from the Daily Star.

Maguire joined the Red Devils in August 2019 as the world’s most expensive defender at £80 million. Maguire's debut season showed promise, as he quickly established himself as a mainstay in United’s defence. He played every Premier League minute in the 2019-2020 season and was instrumental in helping the club secure a third-place finish, earning Champions League qualification.

His performances earned him the captain's armband in 2020, just five months after his arrival, but his displays have also come under plenty of criticism, especially in recent years. The hefty price tag has undoubtedly added extra pressure on the England international, and United are now reportedly willing to offload him on the cheap.

Man Utd Set £10m Price Tag on Maguire

They are willing to listen to offers

According to the Daily Star, United are now willing to listen to offers for Maguire and could even accept a bid in the region of £10m, meaning the Red Devils would be making a £70m loss on the English defender. Maguire was previously deemed surplus to requirements by Erik ten Hag and was stripped of the captaincy last year, while a move to West Ham United collapsed.

Harry Maguire's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 22 =12th Goals 2 =7th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 3.1 1st Clearances Per Game 3.8 2nd Interceptions Per Game 1.1 2nd Match rating 6.87 4th

In the summer transfer window, United brought in both Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro, meaning Maguire faces further competition for places at the back. It wouldn't be a surprise if the former Leicester City man was willing to seek a fresh challenge considering his lack of minutes, with De Ligt and Lisandro Martinez featuring more regularly this season.

Maguire is earning around £200k-a-week at Old Trafford, so offloading a player who is no longer a guaranteed starter would make financial sense. Unfortunately due to the figure United paid to bring him to the club, they were also going to struggle to make a profit on the defender.

Man Utd Now Eyeing Edin Terzic

Ten Hag is under pressure

United are going through a difficult spell this season as they sit in 14th place in the Premier League. Ten Hag is under increasing pressure after a string of poor performances, with reports suggesting that INEOS could be considering making a change in the dugout.

It's understood that former Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic is now being considered by United, while they have also looked at Graham Potter, Gareth Southgate, and Thomas Tuchel. Terzic has been out of work since leaving Dortmund, so it could be a relatively easy appointment for INEOS to make if they decide to pull the trigger on ten Hag.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 13-10-24.