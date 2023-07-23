Highlights Manchester United may struggle to make a profit on Harry Maguire if he leaves this summer, as they are unlikely to receive even half of what they paid for him due to his drop in value.

West Ham is interested in signing Maguire, but United will need to find a club for him and it is uncertain if they will be able to fetch the hoped-for price of £30m.

With Maguire potentially leaving, United's focus could now be on signing a striker, and they are looking to reach an agreement with Atalanta for Rasmus Hojlund.

Manchester United haven't been careful with their money, to say the least, and journalist Dean Jones has provided an update on their slim chances of making a profit on one player, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag has looked to go in a different direction since joining the club, and some players are now surplus to requirements.

Manchester United news - Latest

So far this transfer window, Man Utd have completed the signings of Mason Mount and Andre Onana.

Mount can come in and compete with the likes of Christian Eriksen as the deeper, creative midfielder for United.

Onana will replace David De Gea between the sticks, with the Spanish goalkeeper leaving the club following the expiration of his contract.

Ten Hag will undoubtedly want to continue bringing in reinforcements during the summer transfer window as they look to build a squad capable of battling for the Premier League title.

However, due to excessive spending over the years, United may have to offload some players in order to afford further additions.

The Manchester club have spent around £252m on Anthony Martial, Fred, Harry Maguire, and Jadon Sancho, for example - four players who aren't even guaranteed starters at the club ahead of the next campaign.

Considering their lack of minutes or poor form in recent times, it could be difficult for United to recoup the majority of the transfer fees they paid for the aforementioned players.

What has Jones said about Manchester United?

Jones has suggested that United are now likely to make a massive loss on Maguire if he was to leave Old Trafford during the summer transfer window.

The journalist adds that the Red Devils will be lucky to receive even half of what they paid for him.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Yeah, but West Ham United want him on loan, and he's not going to be allowed to leave on loan. So again, it's a case of finding a home for Maguire and actually defining what his market value is in this moment.

"Either way, Man United are going to be making a massive loss on him, considering he was a £80m signing. That asset has dropped in value over the last few years.

"There's still hope that they might be able to get £40m, but I personally don't think they'll get there. £30m I think is the best they can hope for.

"But even at that price point, you've got to find a club for him."

What's next for Man Utd?

As Jones mentioned, West Ham are interested in signing Maguire, who was described as 'world-class' by Sven-Goran Eriksson, with journalist Paul Brown confirming the news to GIVEMESPORT.

Brown adds that with Maguire now losing the captaincy to Bruno Fernandes, he could be considering his future at Old Trafford.

United's focus could now be on landing a striker to lead the line in the Premier League.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Rasmus Hojlund wants to move to United and their priority is now to come to an agreement with Atalanta regarding a fee.