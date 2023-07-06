Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has received a pay rise at the club, making any attempt to sell him on this summer even harder as a result, according to The Guardian.

With the Red Devils finishing third in the Premier League and securing a return to the Champions League next season, numerous players in the squad received wage increases due to particular clauses in their club contracts and Maguire is one of them.

The former Leicester City man was on a pretty hefty deal already, but the pay rise will make any attempt to sell him much more difficult this summer, with clubs likely refusing to meet his current salary.

Will Manchester United sell Harry Maguire?

Having joined United in 2019, Maguire has struggled at the club, and after a couple of underwhelming seasons at Old Trafford, he slipped down the pecking order once Erik ten Hag took charge last summer, and he's now been made available for anyone interested in the transfer market.

United are reportedly interested in adding a new goalkeeper and a number nine to the squad, but will need to free up some funds if they're to stand any chance of landing someone to fill both roles and one plan is to move the Englishman on.

The 30-year-old signed for the Red Devils for £80m four years ago, but after a couple of rough years, his value has plummeted, and they'll likely be happy with anything around £30m-£40m.

United have already signed Mason Mount for £55m from top-six rivals Chelsea, eating a big chunk of their initial transfer budget, so selling Maguire would help finance the rest of their business this summer, but it remains to be seen whether anyone will make a move for the Englishman considering his pay rise will likely raise his demands on a future contract wherever he might end up.

Is anyone interested in Harry Maguire?

Before news of the pay rise broke, there were a number of Premier League clubs interested in taking Maguire off of United's hands. First, it was reported that Tottenham Hotspur were considering making a move for the centre-back, with Ange Posticoglou keen to strengthen the side's backline as his reign at the club gets underway.

West Ham United had also identified the 30-year-old as a potential target, with the club looking to add depth ahead of a return to the Europa League and a life without Declan Rice. The Sun even reported last month that Newcastle United were looking at a potential loan move for Maguire, but United were adamant they were only prepared to allow him to leave Old Trafford on a permanent deal, so it remains to be seen what his future holds.

His pay rise will have likely thrown a spanner in the works for any potential move to West Ham, as the Hammers wage budget would take a serious hit if they were to add Maguire, and they're likely unwilling to meet his demands.

The defender's career at United has been a bit of a disaster, and a transfer away feels like the right move to get his career back on track, but with the monumental wages he's currently being paid at Old Trafford, who could blame him if he just stayed put?