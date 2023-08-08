Manchester United defender Harry Maguire could be on his way out the door at Old Trafford, and journalist Dean Jones has provided insight into what the England international has told the club, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

It's been a difficult time for Maguire over the last few years, and it could be time for him to move.

Manchester United transfer news - Harry Maguire

Maguire signed for United for a fee of £80m from Leicester City back in 2019, as per the BBC.

The hefty price tag has unfortunately brought a lot of pressure to the former Hull City defender, and that's before mentioning the scrutiny a player is under when playing for the Red Devils.

Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez have come into the fold at Old Trafford, meaning Maguire has fallen down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag.

Maguire has been linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window, with West Ham United one of the sides showing the most interest.

The Hammers have made a £30m offer for the defender, according to Sky Sports, an improvement on their £20m bid which was rejected last month.

Due to his £200k-a-week wages, it's not going to be easy for United to find a buyer, and journalist Jones has provided some insight into what Maguire is thinking at the moment.

What has Jones said about Man Utd and Maguire?

Jones has suggested that Maguire has told United that he only wants to leave the club to join a side at a high level.

The journalist adds that West Ham could be a good avenue for him to go down this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I admire Maguire for the faith in his own ability and for having such a thick skin during times when other players would not have been able to handle the sort of criticism he has had.

"If he’s going to leave United he has told them it will only be for a club he feels is at a high enough level, and it’s impressive that he continues to hold himself to such high standards.

"The West Ham offer is interesting, I think it's a good avenue for him especially if it opens up the chance to remain as captain of a Premier League club.

"It also gives him good England prospects for next summer if he does well. I think booing your own player is pretty poor form, and I still expect that Maguire will leave United by deadline."

Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, Completed Transfer, And All The Gossip This Window

What's next for Man Utd?

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that United could make a move for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, but it could depend on the situations of Fred and Donny van de Beek.

Elsewhere, the MailOnline has claimed that the Manchester club are keen on both Jean-Clair Todibo and Jarrad Branthwaite, as ten Hag looks to improve his defence this summer.

Similar to Amrabat, any defensive addition could depend on the future of a current player, possibly Maguire.