Highlights Harry Maguire's response to a Ghanaian MP mocking him last year has gone viral.

MP Isaac Adongo described Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia as an "economic Maguire" in 2022, referencing the defender's calamitous performances for Manchester United.

Maguire's redemption arc in 2023/24 has been described as "incredible" by journalist Dean Jones. He has become a regular presence in defense for Manchester United, helping the team rise to sixth in the league.

Harry Maguire has shared his response to a Ghanaian MP apologizing for mocking him last year. And his classy tweet has since gone viral on social media.

The Manchester United defender had been heavily criticised by fans and pundits for a series of poor performances for his club during 2022/23, with Erik ten Hag dropping to the bench after a series of mistakes at the back. A regular in the England set-up under Gareth Southgate, he had to watch from the sidelines for the most part as Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane partnered each other in defence.

His rash performances for the Red Devils eventually led to his name being brought up in the Ghanaian Parliament in December 2022. During the Qatar World Cup, MP Isaac Adongo, who represents the National Democratic Congress, criticised Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia's economic policy by labelling him an "economic Maguire", while also describing how the Englishman was a nightmare at the back for his team.

"Harry Maguire, he's a defender. He was tackling everybody and throwing his body everywhere. He was seen as the best defender in the world, Manchester United were at the bottom. "He became the biggest threat at the centre of the Manchester United defence, tackling Manchester players and giving assists to opponents. Mr Speaker, when you see the opponents go to score, Maguire will score for them. "Mr Speaker, you remember in this country we also have an economic Maguire. This economic Maguire, we're clapping saying this man is the best in managing foreign terms."

Maguire's in-form for United now

However, since then, the former Leicester City defender has become a more regular presence in defence for United. This season, he has played seven matches in the league, helping his side rise to sixth in the table, while also scoring a crucial goal for United in the Champions League during a 1-0 victory against Copenhagen. Journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Maguire's redemption arc was, "incredible."

His stats from this season also make for encouraging reading. Only Jonny Evans and Diogo Dalot have made more clearances, he's made no errors for his side, and only Bruno Fernandes and Andre Onana have accumulated a greater progressive passing distance.

Maguire's Premier League stats for Man Utd 2023/24 Games Played 7 Pass accuracy 85% Progressive passing distance 2361 yards Tackles 3 Blocks 8 Interceptions 4 Clearances 22 Errors 0 All stats taken from FBref

His manager has certainly been pleased with the 30-year-old's resurgence. Speaking after Maguire's goal against Copenhagen, Ten Hag described exactly what he was seeing from his former captain that he had not seen before.

"I have to say Harry is playing like we want him to play. Very proactive out of possession, dominating his opponent, stepping in when necessary, reading the game, good covering but also in possession very proactive, stepping in, delivering good passes, switching, yes, I am happy with his performance."

Maguire's classy response after MP apologises

Fans and pundits who had previously criticised the defender have had to do a 180 and praise his recent performances. And 11 months after he initially mocked him, Adongo also gave Maguire his flowers.

Once again speaking in parliament, the Ghanaian MP apologised for his comments in 2022, describing him as a footballer transformed. He did, however, take another shot at Vice-President Bawumia in the process.

"If you remember last year I was very quick to compare [vice-president] Mahamudu Bawumia to Harry Maguire. Mr Speaker I now apologise Harry Maguire. "Mr Chairman, you got very angry when I used your defender as an example. Today Maguire has turned the corner, he's a transformational footballer. Harry Maguire is now scoring goals for Manchester United."

Maguire then shared his response to Adongo on X, which has since gone viral. He tweeted out that he accepted the MP's apology, and that he hoped to welcome him to Old Trafford soon.

A touch of class from the United man, who continues to silence his critics. Who knows, Adongo might even be present at one of United's upcoming matches. The Red Devils are back in action against Everton on Sunday 26th November, with a huge clash against Galatasaray in the Champions League on Wednesday 29th November looming on the horizon.